"Fortnite" season 9 is currently is in its final week, and the last set of challenges have finally been unlocked. Season 9 introduced a lot of futuristic structures, vaulted some of the most popular weapons from the previous seasons, and brought the new "Fortbyte" challenges to the game.

Traditionally, it's about time that this season of "Fortnite" gets its own major "Robot VS Monster" event because the Ice Monster has been in the wild for quite some time now and the giant robot, that is being built at the pressure plant, is almost complete. With that being said, some of the new challenges have dropped a hint that the event might be approaching soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Season 9, Week 10 challenge cheat sheet

While it is currently the last week of season 9, the season itself has been extended by the "14 Days of Summer" challenges. If you haven't completed the weekly challenges yet, there are still 20 days left before "Fortnite" season 9 ends, so you still have plenty of days left to complete all the challenges from this season.

As usual, there are seven challenges this week. Three challenges are available to everyone for free, while four challenges are available those players that own the season 9 battle pass.

Advertisement

Here's the list of all the challenges from this week:

Free challenges

Use an Air Strike in different matches (0/3)

Search ammo boxes in a single match (0/7)

Damage opponents with shotguns (0/500)

Battle Pass challenges

Eliminate opponents in Pleasant Park or Paradise Palms (0/3)

Visit different public service announcement signs in Neo Tilted, Pressure Plant or Mega Mall (0/5)

Damage to an opponent with a pickaxe (0/200)

Stage 1 of 3: Collect wood from a Pirate Ship or Viking Ship (0/100)

How to complete the challenges?

The first challenge tasks players to use the Air Strike weapon, that was introduced in the latest content update, in three different matches. The Air Strike is a powerful weapon that summons a flurry of missiles from the sky when the canister is thrown and it can deal more than 1000+ HP damage if used correctly. Players can find the from Floor Loot, Chests, Supply Drops, Vending Machines, and Llamas.

Advertisement

The second and third challenge is self-explanatory and can easily be completed in Team Rumble mode. The elimination challenge is a walk in the park for some while others might struggle with it. It is recommended that new players land at the Expedition Outpost near Pleasant Park or the high Tower in Paradise Palms to get good weapons before going in for the eliminations.

New announcement signs have appeared in Neo Tilted, Pressure Plant, and Mega Mall and players have to visit five of them in order to complete the challenge.

Advertisement

Players can find the announcement signs at the central part of Neo Titled right where the minimap overlaps with the location's 'O' letter, one is located at the southern side of Pressure Plant, and one is inside the Mega Mall, right where the letter 'A' overlaps with the minimap.

RT or TAG-A-FRIEND who needs the NEW SEASON 9, WEEK 10, cheat sheet ASAP. This is the last one digit season coming to a close! CRAZY we are off to 10! If you enjoy this content consider using code: "squatingdog" as your support a creator! #week10 #season9 #fortnitebr #squatingdog pic.twitter.com/efNSHqB0gt — squatingdog (@thesquatingdog) July 11, 2019

Above is the cheat sheet by Twitter user "squantingdog" with all the locations of this week's challenges. The new propaganda posters throw some hints about the battle between the robot and the giant monster so there's a chance that the event might happen in this week.