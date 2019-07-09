Epic Games has released the v9.30 content update for "Fortnite Battle Royale" on July 9 at 8 AM Eastern Time. The video game developer hasn't made big changes to the game, which was expected considering it was just a content update. However, "Fortnite's" PvP mode has received another new item, and this is an explosive item that can deal massive damage to both players and structures.

The Air Strike item, which had been previously leaked by data miners, has finally made its way to the popular video game.

However, contrary to what data miners have revealed, the damage of this item is much bigger as it can destroy structures and eliminate players in just a few hits. This is a Legendary item, but it is very likely that it will be nerfed in one of the upcoming updates.

The item is considered overpowered

As soon as the explosive came out, many players said it was overpowered. This is because of its stats and its potential to eliminate an entire squad of players in just a few hits.

In addition to that, the new item is extremely efficient against structures as it deals 200 damage to them. Just a few weeks ago, Epic Games removed the Boom Bow because there were too many explosive items in the game, but the latest item makes us wonder what the plan is going forward.

"Fortnite Battle Royale" players call in "a flurry of missiles from above" after using this Legendary item. Air Strike spawns missiles from about 120 meters above the smoke canister and missiles are spawned after a short delay.

They aim for random points within a nine-meter radius of the thrown object and there are 20 missiles in total. Each missile has a 3.5-meter explosive radius and it deals 75 damage to players and 200 damage to structures.

The latest explosive item can be found from every loot source, including floor loot, chests, and supply llamas. It drops in stacks of one and players can carry up to two Air Strikes in one inventory slot.

While the stats of this item look amazing, the fact is that it's not as overpowered as players believe.

The strike is capable of dealing over 1,000 damage to players, but it can be easily defended against. Considering that the bombardment lasts for a few seconds, players can easily build structures with ceilings and pyramids to defend themselves and avoid taking any damage.

Fortnite World Cup

The Fortnite World Cup is scheduled to start in late July, and it will be interesting to see how participants will adjust to the latest item. Epic Games did not want the tournament to start in Season 10, but it appears that players will have to still make some big adjustments.

The item will be very effective in the cup since there will be a lot of players alive in the last few circles.