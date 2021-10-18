Bali, a resort island in Indonesia, faced a 4.8 magnitude earthquake. It took at least three lives and destroyed innumerable homes, damaged the roads, and made Travel difficult. Many portions of the island remained cut off from the mainstream. The disaster struck in the early hours and forced the people out into the open with whatever belongings they could collect. It comes when the island plans to reopen its doors to attract tourists as the fear of Coronavirus recedes. An earthquake is a natural phenomenon, and while there are instruments to predict a quake, they cannot predict the exact area where it will strike.

Some areas in the world are prone to earthquakes because of the nature of rock formation. People in these areas live on borrowed time.

Daily Mail UK says the US Geological Survey describes the quake. Its center was about 38.5 miles northeast of Singaraja. This is a port town in Bali. It was a shallow quake at a depth of around 6.2 miles. That might have aggravated the situation and magnified the damage. Subsequently, a magnitude 4.3 aftershock followed. It was at a depth of nearly 174 miles. Recently, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake in Baluchistan province of Pakistan killed 20 and injured more than 300.

The aftermath of the earthquake

Photos in social media reveal the extent of the damage. The scenes show many homes buried beneath rocks and rubble with buildings collapsed.

There are damages all around. An official of the island's Search and Rescue Agency said efforts are to collect updates on damage and casualties. Daily Mail UK adds that apart from the three confirmed dead, there are other injuries to some people. The earthquake led to landslides in a hilly district and disrupted travel that led to the isolation of at least three villages.

In August, a 7.2 earthquake devastated Haiti and left more than 1200 dead. Moreover, homes and temples in Karangasem crumbled. This area is near the epicenter. The Head of a village in Karangasem said - "Nearly 60 percent of the houses in our village were damaged and can no longer be lived in."

The earthquake damaged a popular sightseeing destination

Bali, or the "island of the gods," is famous for its temples, scenic volcanoes, and beautiful white-sand beaches.

Kintamani is a popular sightseeing destination with a stunning lake. The earthquake damaged many houses and government facilities. Daily Mail UK mentions that the island reopened to international travelers after more than a year. This was because of a decline in COVID-19 cases from nearly 56,000 in July last year to around 1,000 in the past week. It was a positive sign. In December 2018, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocked Alaska and damaged its infrastructure.

Earthquakes are common in Indonesia

According to New York Post, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis are common in Indonesia. This is because of its location on the "Ring of Fire." There are volcanoes and fault lines in the region, and these form an arc in the Pacific.

Indonesia faced a significant earthquake in January. That was when a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck and killed at least 105 people and displaced thousands—another more than 6,500 suffered injuries. In October 2018, more than 1200 lives were lost following an earthquake and a tsunami. It was a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and left the infrastructure in shambles. It was difficult to establish communication because of paralyzed links.

Moreover, landslides blocked the roads, and the quake damaged the bridges. Some of the worst-hit areas remained isolated and inaccessible while there was a widespread power shortage. This was due to broken transmission lines and uprooted poles. Scenes of this nature are common when a disaster like an earthquake strikes.