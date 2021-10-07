A natural disaster like an earthquake takes a heavy toll on properties and lives. The quake in the Balochistan province of Pakistan was no exception. It struck early in the morning and killed at least 20.

Most of them were women and children. Authorities believe the death toll might rise once details emerge. Due to damaged roads, it isn't easy to travel in the region and reach remote areas.

Hence it is not easy to ascertain the true picture. The main reason for death is believed to be the collapse of structures. Apart from the dead, another 300 suffered injuries and are under medical attention.

Those who are critical have been moved to hospitals.

The BBC says the US Geological Survey confirmed it was a 5.9 magnitude earthquake. It struck at a shallow depth, and this could lead to extensive damages. The administration has launched rescue operations. Teams of military doctors and paramedics are on the spot to render necessary assistance with relief activities.

In August, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti left more than 1200 dead. Army helicopters airlifted critically injured people and shifted them to the provincial capital Quetta. Others received treatment on the site, and the medics had to work using makeshift sources of light, namely their cellphones.

Hundreds of people were rendered homeless after the earthquake

In December 2018, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Alaska damaged its infrastructure. Mud houses in the region collapsed in the earthquake. Plenty of buildings also suffered damages. As a result, hundreds of people lost their homes. This is inevitable when such a natural disaster strikes.

It can happen anywhere in the world. The BBC goes on to add that Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to send his condolences.

Following the earthquake in parts of Balochistan that killed at least 20 people and injured over 300, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to his official Twitter handle to announce that he has ordered immediate assistance on an emergency basis for the victims. pic.twitter.com/ekvohBJXBt — The Express Tribune (@etribune) October 7, 2021

It seems the quake-affected the Harnai district.

This is located east of Quetta, where there are large deposits of coal. These mines could collapse during quakes. The interior minister of Balochistan informed the BBC that emergency services had moved to the area.

Earthquakes are common in Pakistan

According to Reuters, Pakistan is used to earthquakes. This is because it sits on top of colliding tectonic plates. In 1985, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Quetta.

Later, in 2005, a 7.6 magnitude quake struck northeast of the capital, Islamabad. The loss of lives was in hundreds of thousands, and it destroyed large portions of the city. Here also, the death toll was in hundreds of thousands. The latest earthquake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 12 miles.

Its epicenter was 62 miles east of the city of Quetta. The U.S. Geological Survey USGS confirms this. Videos revealed damages like buildings with cracks, caved-in roofs, and crumpled walls. The number of homeless was in the hundreds. In October 2017, there was a prediction that an incoming earthquake would be the worst neutral disaster in the history of the United States.

Social media was active to report the earthquake

Reuters says Sohail Anwar, deputy commissioner of Harnai district in Balochistan province, ordered immediate assistance on an emergency basis for the earthquake victims. In such a case, it is also necessary to assess the extent of the damage. That would help to evolve relief and compensation packages.

When a tragedy like an earthquake strikes, social media plays a vital role. It helps to disseminate information and bring people together. In this case, they revealed first-hand images of the damages as the quake struck.

There was a disruption of the power supply to the district. People left their homes and gathered in the open while many searched in the rubble for survivors. They are fully aware that they will have to make a new beginning, which would be an uphill task.