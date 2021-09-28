Trees are essential to protect the environment, and the decision of the British government is timely. It has undertaken a scheme to plant 50 million trees in the Northern Forest. The Woodland Trust would lead the project, and the government has earmarked necessary funds. The forest would link five community forests across the north of the country. That will help to create a band of native broadleaf trees. Some of them would be oaks, spruce, and pine. The plan is to create a massive forest cover between Liverpool and Hull.

Sky News says the money would come through the government's Nature for Climate fund.

One portion would go to the Woodland Trust's "Grow Back Greener" program. The balance will be for Community Forests within the Northern Forest area under the "Trees for Climate" program. The objective is to strengthen the green cover, which is vital to preserving the environment and nullifying climate change's effects. In August 2019, the Amazon rainforest in Brazil was burning. Emanuel Macron, President of France, described it as an international issue.

Woodland Trust is leading the Northern Forest project

The target for the Woodland Trust is to have another million trees in place by next year. Tracey Garrett of the Trust says - "Trees benefit people in lots of different ways." She explains the innumerable benefits of forests.

These have an abundance of trees that clean out air, help prevent flooding, reduce unemployment and create money to sustain the local economy. Most importantly, forests provide habitats for flora and fauna and counter the effects of climate change. This can also be achieved by replacing fossil fuels with Renewable Energy, and many countries are serious about this.

US President Joe Biden wants to replace all fossil fuel-driven government vehicles with electric ones. Other countries are also promoting electric cars in a big way. Solar power is another source of renewable energy that is used in space-related missions. Sky News adds that the Woodland Trust works in partnership with other community forests in the north.

The origin of Northern Forest dates back to 2018. Since then, the number of trees has increased severalfold. Forest fires during 2015 and 2016 have eliminated enough trees to cover Spain.

Forest cover in England is low

The Northern Forest project aims to increase the greenery through trees. It is a part of the government's 25-year environment plan. The main purpose is to reduce harmful emissions that are responsible for climate change. This investment will guarantee that the landscape is resilient to changes in climate. Sky News reveals the forest cover in England currently is the lowest in Europe. It is necessary to improve that. A recent media report revealed rainforests are losing the ability to absorb carbon dioxide.

Infrastructure and development projects contribute to the loss of trees. One solution is to plant more trees and create new forests – not of concrete but greenery.

