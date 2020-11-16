Because of typhoon Vamco, airports and beaches have closed, and fishermen advised to abandon fishing and return to land because the country could face winds of up to 60mph. The climatic disturbance has led to floods and landslides in Luzon, the largest island in the Philippines. At least 67 deaths were reported, with another 12 missing. Typhoon Vamco struck within a week of Goni, which was the most powerful typhoon in the country in seven years. Vietnam arranged the evacuation of thousands of people, as revealed by the disaster management authority. The death toll is high due to heavy rainfall and consequent floods.

Moreover, typhoons have left the infrastructure in shambles, and people have to endure power failure. Those who rely on renewable energy can heave a sigh of relief. They would be in a better position to face situations of this nature.

The BBC says nearly 400,000 homes have suffered damages or destroyed. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies confirms this. The severe conditions of the weather have affected Travel because roads and bridges have washed away. Food supplies and crops were also destroyed, leading to humanitarian issues. An official of the Red Cross admits – "There has been no respite for more than eight million people living in central Vietnam.

Each time they start rebuilding their lives and livelihoods, they are pummelled by yet another storm."

The Philippines devastated by the typhoon

Disasters like tropical storms and typhoons are common in the Philippines. This year, coronavirus has hampered the preparation and response efforts. The BBC reveals the emergency response teams attended to people affected by severe flooding.

Their numbers were in hundreds of thousands in the northeast. People remained stranded on rooftops, and rescue teams had difficulties in reaching them. It seems strong currents in one of the rivers in northeastern Luzon posed problems. In September 2018, Typhoon Mangkhut forced the airport's closure in Hong Kong and casinos in Macau.

Climatic disturbances disrupt lives and derail planned programs in all parts of the world. In October 2019, Rugby World Cup matches were affected in Japan due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Vietnam another target of Typhoon Vamco

According to CNN, Typhoon Vamco made landfall in Vietnam with wind speeds of up to 93 mph. It struck the coast around 62 miles northwest of Da Nang. It brought with it threats of floods and landslides. The typhoon left 67 dead in the Philippines. It was the deadliest storm in the country this year. Before the storm hit Vietnam, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc cautioned his people - "This is a very strong typhoon." He warned provinces in the projected path of the typhoon to prepare for its impact.

The country has a long coastline, and destructive storms and flooding are not new. Vamco happens to be the 13th storm it faced this year. Already it has lost more than 160 people in natural disasters due to storms since early October.

For the Philippines, Typhoon Vamco was the 21st this year

CNN goes on to add that for the Philippines, and this was the 21st cyclone this year. Coast guard and disaster agencies rescued thousands of people. An innumerable number of houses suffered damages with the infrastructure's destruction due to heavy rainfall and strong winds. These typically include blockage of roads by uprooted trees and debris. It becomes difficult for rescue teams to reach remote locations.

Agriculture has also taken a severe beating. These are not new when there is a disaster like a typhoon. People would require humanitarian aid like food, shelter, medicine, and other necessities. It will be trying times for the authorities. In September, Typhoon Maysak struck North Korea and battered the coastal areas.