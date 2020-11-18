The state of politics in Peru is, to put it mildly, complicated. Both historically and in modern times. Several presidents of Peru have been impeached over the years, at times more than once. And corruption is a severe problem.

Peru's recent revolving door of presidents is exemplary of the country's political tumult. The last few days have seen the end of Martin Vizcarra's time as president, followed by the exceptionally brief Presidency of Manuel Merino. And now, it's Francisco Sagasti's turn.

Sagasti named Peru's third president within days of each other

Francisco Sagasti has become the newest Peruvian president.

Just one day before ascending to the Presidency, he'd been named the president of Peru's Congress, a position comparable to the U.S. House of Representatives' speaker. As noted by CNN, this put him squarely in line to be Peru's next head of state.

Manuel Merino had assumed the Presidency just days before. And before him, there was Martin Vizcarra. Sagasti, Merino, and Vizcarra all ascended to become president without actually being elected to the role.

Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was Peru's last president to win the office in an election. He resigned amid scandal and multiple impeachments. As the country's first vice president, Vizcarra succeeded him. Vizcarra was popular with the general public members and promoted getting rid of corruption, which made him less popular with some other political figures.

Earlier this year, the second vice president also stepped down. Founded or not, Vizcarra was accused of offenses that led to two different impeachment proceedings. The second of which led to his ousting. The man leading the impeachment proceedings was Manuel Merino, the president of the Congress. And because of the lack of vice presidents, Merino was also next in line to be president.

Whether there were ill intentions or not, Merino leading the charge against Vizcarra, then replacing him didn't look good. Violent protests broke out. After at least two people died as a result, Merino decided to resign.

Francisco Sagasti joined Congress earlier this year

Sagasti is new to holding a major political office.

He'd previously advised other politicians, but he only just became a member of Congress in 2020. There is a history of politics in his family. Sagasti's wife, Silvia Charpentier Brenes, was a member of Cosa Rica's Legislative Assembly.

NBC reports that Sagasti is a consensus choice to be the new president. A moderate, many hope that he can unify Peruvian citizens. Sagasti is a member of the centrist Partido Morado or Purple Party. The name itself comes from the blending of blue and red. Colors are traditionally associated with conservatism and liberalism, of which the party embraces elements of both.