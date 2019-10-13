Typhoon Hagibis is the most powerful one Japan has witnessed in the past six decades and the administration wants the evacuation of at least seven million people. More than 30 people suffered injuries after the typhoon hit the south coast on Saturday. Its immediate effect was felt in the areas of sports and Travel. First was the cancellation of a few rugby World Cup matches.

Then there was the possibility of a delay in the Japanese Grand Prix.

In addition, there was the grounding of all flights in the Tokyo region. Typhoons are not new to Japan because it sees around 20 of them every year. A Typhoon is a climatic phenomenon that disturbs lives. The capital is not usually affected but this was different.

Daily Mail UK quotes the Japan Meteorological Agency as saying Typhoon Hagibis made landfall in Japan's main Honshu Island. The torrential rain that accompanied Hagibis was a matter of concern.

It prompted the JMA to issue its highest-level emergency warning that covered parts of Tokyo and its surrounding areas. There were reports of landslides and loss of power, which are common in such situations. Thousands of people moved into designated shelters for safety.

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Chiba, outside Tokyo, in the early evening. And before the typhoon made landfall, a truck overturned and killed a man in Chiba. https://t.co/8PFjfCRlmy — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) October 12, 2019

Effects of the climatic disorder

One of the major casualties of Typhoon Hagibis was the Japanese Grand Prix qualifiers.

Its schedule was for Saturday and organizers will have to look for another slot. Similarly, for Rugby World Cup matches. There were two on the cards – the first between England and France and the second between New Zealand and Italy. Then there is another key match in which Scotland will fight against Japan. All of these might need rescheduling because of damage to the venue and transportation links.

Typhoon Hagibis is already battering Chiba Prefecture where violent gusts have torn roofs of homes and left some residents with injuries.#Hagibis #Typhoonhttps://t.co/xZHPRNU5fb pic.twitter.com/CD4NWZjmAg — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) October 12, 2019

Daily Mail UK mentions about the travel complications. Two of the major airlines have grounded most domestic and international flights at the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya airports.

As far as rail travel goes, Central Japan Railway Co. canceled bullet-train service between Tokyo and Osaka with a few exceptions. Tokyo Disneyland has downed its shutters, as have department stores and smaller shops across the city. It had faced a typhoon in 1958 in which more than 1,200 people lost their lives and thousands of houses were flooded.

At least nine deaths reported

According to BBC, until now there are reports of at least nine deaths in Japan because of Typhoon Hagibis.

Some of them were victims of landslides or trapped in their cars as floodwaters rose. Apart from the deaths, another 15 are in the category of missing while dozens are injured. This typhoon is Japan’s biggest storm in decades. Its wind speeds were around 140mph accompanied by heavy rains. As a result, rivers have breached their banks in several places and flooded residential neighborhoods. In view of advance warning, residents stocked up on provisions before the typhoon struck and emptied the supermarkets.