Like so many other places globally, confirmed COVID-19 cases have been rising in the Czech Republic. At the start of the initial outbreak, Adam Vojtech was the country's health minister.

With the sharp incline of new cases, Vojtech submitted his resignation. Roman Prymula was appointed to replace him. An epidemiologist by trade, Prymula would seem exceptionally qualified for the job at this time. But it looks like his tenure will be exceptionally brief.

Reportedly caught breaking his own rules

On October 22, Prymula reportedly visited a restaurant in the north-central Czech Republic. Something that would violate his own regulations meant to stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

The news of Prymula's stop began making its way around the next day. And a great many people were very upset. For his part, Prymula has defended his actions. Including claiming that the venue was not actually a restaurant. However, Jaroslav Faltynek says that it was, in fact, a restaurant. Faltynek is a Czech legislator who was with Prymula that day. He has apologized for doing so.

Andrej Babis, the Czech Republic's polarizing prime minister, does not seem to be buying into Roman Prymula's defense. According to Euronews, Babis has given his health minister two options. Prymula can resign, or he can be fired. However, Babis has indicated that he would like to keep Prymula in the government in some form.

The embattled health minister apparently initially said he would not voluntarily resign. But it seems that he's since changed his stance. According to iDNES.cz, Prymula has since said that he's willing to resign. But only when there would be a successor ready to take over from him.

Roman Prymula is a retired highly-decorated military officer

Before going into politics, Prymula served in the Czech Land Forces. He retired holding the rank of colonel. Prymula is a recipient of the Cross of Merit of the Minister of Defence of the Czech Republic. One of the highest-ranking military decorations the country has to offer.

As a civilian, he became the director of one of the Czech Republic's most prominent hospitals located in Hradec Kralove in the northern part of the country. He has also become an internationally recognized chess player.

Prymula's first real foray into politics was as a candidate for the Senate of the Czech Republic. In 2016, he was named as an adviser to Health Minister Miloslav Ludvik. The following year, he became deputy health minister.

Earlier this year, Prymula resigned as deputy minister. However, he remained in the government in multiple roles during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was promoted as the health minister in September.