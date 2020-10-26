Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is a highly-polarizing figure in Bulgaria. Borisov is formerly a member of the country's Communist Party. He has since gone on to be part of two different populist parties.

Bulgaria, similar to elsewhere in the world, has recently been having a resurgence of COVID-19. Several of the country's businesses have closed, at least temporarily. And the novel Coronavirus has touched Bulgaria's political leadership.

Borisov confirmed to have COVID-19

Boyko Borisov has joined the ranks of Bulgarians to have contracted the novel coronavirus. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty indicates that Borisov apparently tested positive for the novel coronavirus twice.

Afterward, he confirmed his diagnosis through Facebook.

The prime minister has reportedly shown some signs of illness. Including a feeling of 'general malaise.' Borisov has gone into quarantine at his residence. Contact tracing has begun for people Borisov has been around in recent days. But many high-ranking members of the government were already in isolation.

As noted by WION, Nikolay Nankov, the deputy construction minister, tested positive shortly before. This has led to at least three other Cabinet ministers to begin isolating. It's as of yet unclear if Borisov's case is connected to Nankov's.

Boyko Borisov is in his third tenure as the prime minister

For a number of years, Borisov was a high-ranking official in the Ministry of Interior of Bulgaria.

His career with the Ministry included helping to apprehend Serbian mobster Sreten Jocic in a very high-profile case.

In 2005, Borisov became the mayor of Sofia, Bulgaria's capital and most populous city. He succeeded former Prime Minister Stefan Sofiyanski as the mayor. At the time, Borisov was a member of the National Movement for Stability and Progress.

The following year, his party affiliation changed. Borisov joined and shortly after took over the new political party known as GERB. In 2007, he won another term as the mayor.

Borisov became prime minister for the first time in 2009. He would resign in 2013 amid protests over energy costs. The following year, however, he returned to the post.

Borisov's second round as prime minister lasted until 2017.

After just a few months out of office, Borisov returned as prime minister later in the year. Throughout much of his political career, Borisov also played professional Soccer. Borisov played for FC Vitosha Bistritsa. The team was based out of Bistritsa, near Sofia.

Boyko Borisov's athletic history isn't limited to soccer. He also has connections with karate. Some of his claims about his prowess in the sport are dubious at best. But he is known to have refereed international matches and coached Bulgaria's national karate team.