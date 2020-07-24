Climate activist Greta Thunberg appears to be unstoppable. She has now won the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity worth €1 million ($1.14 million) and will donate the amount to organizations whose focus is on the environment and climate change. On winning the prize, she said she was “incredibly honored and extremely grateful … this means a lot to me, and I hope that it will help me do more good in the world.” Greta has set specific standards for herself, and, despite criticism from some quarters, she continues to forge ahead in her mission. The teenage Swedish wants to raise awareness of climate change and has a massive following of the young generation.

CNBC says Greta has her ideas on topics associated with climate change that need support. She wants to use the prize money to help all those involved in such activities, especially in the Global South. Her mission is to extend assistance to organizations and projects who want a sustainable world and are determined to defend nature and the natural world. She has already identified some organizations that would benefit.

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg wants change

Within a concise span of time, Greta Thunberg has become an international figure. She has now won the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity, which carries prize money of one million euros. CNBC provides some information about the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation of Portugal, who gave the award.

It was established in the 1950s after the death of Calouste Sarkis Gulbenkian. He was a wealthy businessman and philanthropist who had interests in the oil sector. The prize was a recognition for Greta, who began her protests from outside the Swedish parliament in 2018.

Since then, she has attended many international forums on climate change and has talked tough to leaders on their indifferent attitude towards this issue.

Greta Thunberg has also set an example by using modes of transport like yacht and catamaran that do not use fossil fuels. During her brief stay in the United States, she met Celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Leonardo DiCaprio, and the former loaned her an electric car for moving around. The Swedish teenager has risen to global prominence and has an impressive following of youth from across the world.

They would attend her open-air meetings in large numbers to express solidarity with her ideals. That was in the pre-coronavirus days. They had realized that positive action is necessary to preserve the world for future generations.

Greta Thunberg won other awards

CNBC mentions about another award Greta won. It was the Human Act Award worth $100,000; she won it in April and donated the amount to UNICEF. The Human Act Award matched it with another $100,000 of its own. Incidentally, Greta has become a voice in the world’s efforts to change tracks, and she wants to be heard. She wants the global community to assign suitable priority to climate change and pursue a path that would leave behind a clean environment.

In November 2019, recognition came to Greta Thunberg when she was named Author of the year. Later, Sweden nominated Greta Thunberg for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

Portugal awards €1 million to Greta Thunberg

According to The Guardian, Portugal recognized the activities of Greta Thunberg related to the protection of the environment and halting climate change, and a foundation awarded her €1 million. She will distribute the money to different organizations and projects involved in work pertaining to saving the world from climatic disasters and ecological crisis.

Jorge Sampaio, chair of the prize jury, said – the award was for the way she “has been able to mobilize younger generations for the cause of climate change and her tenacious struggle to alter a status quo that persists.” Greta and three other young climate activists have appealed to the EU leaders to “face up to the climate emergency.” It was in the form of an open letter signed by 150 scientists and several celebrities.