Supermodel Gisele Bundchen put all rumors to rest with just one tweet as she expressed full support for her husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, ahead of their 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. While she was absent during the game, Gisele made sure to support her husband’s historic outing as first 45-year-old quarterback who started an NFL game via her Twitter account. Hours before the Buccaneers took the field, game, Gisele tweeted “Let’s go @TomBrady! Let’s go Bucs!” The tweet was Gisele’s first since Aug.

22 when she posted a photo of their children while on vacation.

Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨ — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) September 12, 2022

Earlier, People reported that Brady and Gisele “have hit a rough patch” on their marriage after the quarterback’s decision to play one more season with the Buccaneers. According to People, Brady’s decision to play his 23rd season in the NFL after a 41-day retirement did not sit well with Gisele, who was expecting him to spend more time with their family. Brady earlier took an 11-day excused absence from training camp to fulfil his promise to his family that they will take them on a vacation. Brady also admitted during a media conference that he had a lot of things going on so he needed a respite from football.

Days after the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round last season, Brady announced his retirement from football but later changed his mind, citing “unfinished business” as reason for his comeback.

Brady leads Bucs to win

Brady completed 18 of 27 passes for 212 yards and 1 touchdown with an interception as he led the Buccaneers to their first win of the season.

Running back Leonard Fournette was a workhorse, rushing the ball 21 times for 127 yards and catching 2 passes for 10 yards. Wide receiver Mike Evans caught 5 passes for 71 yards and a score while veteran Julio Jones added 3 receptions for 69 yards. In his first game back from an ACL surgery, wideout Chris Godwin suited up for the Buccaneers, finishing with 3 catches for 35 yards before his night was cut short by a hamstring problem, per Buccaneers.com.

Kicker Ryan Succop made four of five field-goal tries while linebacker Devin White tallied 8 tackles, two sacks and two quarterback hits as the Buccaneers gave new head coach Todd Bowles his first victory at the helm. "I thought the guys did a great job in preparation all week," Bowles said, adding that his team communicated well on the field. “I thought all the guys were in synch and they did a great job tonight,” he added. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards and an interception before he exited the game with a hand injury. The Bucs defense also stifled Cowboys top wideout CeeDee Lamb, who had 2 receptions for 29 yards.