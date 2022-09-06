A son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady could follow in his father’s footsteps. The 45-year-old Brady revealed during the latest episode of his "Let's Go!" Podcast with Jim Gray that his eldest son, Jack, is playing football in high school, per Pro Football Talk. "Even though I’m playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school that is playing football, too,” said Brady, referring to his 15-year-old son, Jack, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. Jack’s venture into football is not a surprise, considering he loves sports.

Jack was recently spotted playing basketball and football with Brady, who showed his hoop skills with his smooth fadeaway jumpers. The Dallas Mavericks were impressed with Brady’s shots that they offered Brady with a 10-day NBA contract. Brady also discussed his two other children with wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen – 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. “I have a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a 9-year-old that is going through her life,” added Brady, who never discussed rumors about his marital trouble. It was reported that Gisele is upset with Brady’s decision to return for his 23rd season, 41 days after announcing his decision to retire. Brady also said that he’s also taking care of his parents and other off-field ventures and goals that he’s trying to maximize as well.

Brady reiterates unfinished business

In the interview, Brady reiterated the reason behind his decision to come back after a 41-day retirement. "I just felt like I had a little left, and I want to give it a shot," said Brady, adding that he owes it to his teammates, coaches and the Buccaneers organization to give it another shot before calling it a career, the New York Post reported.

In his first year, Brady led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 and he followed with another playoff appearance the next season. However, the Buccaneers failed to make it back to back after dropping a close 30-27 decision to the eventual Super Bowl LVI champions Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

Days after that game, Brady announced his retirement but decided to return 41 days after. Brady now has a chance to fulfill his dream of playing until he’s 45 years old when the Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Brady said when the football season comes, he’s really locked in and focused on his need to do for the team. Last season, Brady led the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions and was a finalist for the Most Valuable Player award. Based on his teammates’ observations, Brady is firing on all cylinders and is in top form ahead of his 23rd NFL season where he will gun for his 8th Super Bowl ring.