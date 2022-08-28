As expected, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady played one drive in their final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The 45-year-old Brady was sharp in his first preseason appearance, completing 6 of 8 passes for 44 yards capped by a 30-yard field goal by Ryan Succop. After the game, Brady said it feels good to get out there and see what the team can do ahead of their regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, per Buccaneers.com. Now that the preseason is over, Brady said the team should start putting it together for the regular season.

“It's going to be a big challenge for us,” added Brady, stressing that they still have a long way to go. Even though the Buccaneers lost to the Colts, 27-10, Brady provided fans with a glimpse of his chemistry with veteran wide receiver Julio Jones, who caught a 20-yard pass from the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Jones’ catch put the Buccaneers in a position for Succop’s successful field goal attempt. While he had limited time working with Jones in training camp due to his 11-day excused hiatus, Brady said “it’s really easy to have chemistry with" Jones, calling him an elite NFL wide receiver.

Brady then expressed gratitude to the wide receivers and tights end he has had a chance to play with, including his teammates Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

He also mentioned some former teammates with the Buccaneers and the New England Patriots, including Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, Rob Gronkowski and Ben Watson. Brady said these amazing players have elevated him personally and professionally “to be the best I can be.”

Brady justifies 11-day absence

During his press conference, Brady also talked about his 11-day absence from training camp that caused him to miss two preseason games, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.

Brady said his absence was all related to personal matters, explaining that “I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on.” Earlier, it was reported that Brady and his family had no health-related problems. But Brady assured fans that despite his absence, he feels pretty good about playing in his 23rd season in the NFL.

Brady showed no sign of rust when he returned to training camp, with tight end Cameron Brate saying he’s “firing on all cylinders.”

Brady addresses reports about joining Raiders

Brady also addressed reports that he was set to join the Las Vegas Raiders before signing a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers two seasons ago. “I was only going to go to one place, which was here. I think this whole organization knows that,” said Brady, per Pro Football Talk. Earlier, UFC president Dana White revealed that he had sealed a deal with Brady joining the Raiders but then head coach Jon Gruden rejected the move.