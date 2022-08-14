It was announced recently that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady left training camp practice due to personal reasons and not expected to rejoin the team until after Saturday’s preseason showdown against the Tennessee Titans. While there were many speculations surrounding Brady’s sabbatical, one of his teammates defended the quarterback. “He’s got personal problems going on, but he’s a guy that he’s been doing it for so long, he don’t need to be here,” said Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White, per NESN.

Even though Brady is absent during training camp, White is confident that the quarterback is still working on his game, saying “when he comes back he’ll never miss a beat.” White said the team is also praying for Brady for whatever he’s got going on as a human being and he’s hoping that everybody else do it too.

“That’s all we ask for, for his well-being. Football comes second, him being a human comes first,” he insisted.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles earlier said he’s confident that Brady, who recently turned 45 years old, would be the starting quarterback when the team takes on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Bowles also declared that Brady’s hiatus was already planned and was agreed upon even before the start of training camp. Brady recently announced his return to the Buccaneers after a 41-day retirement following their loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

Brady’s hiatus not health related

According to Pro Football Talk, Brady’s training camp hiatus has nothing to do with his health or his family members.

Citing information from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady’s scheduled absence was just a break from the training camp grind. If plans push through accordingly, Brady will return with just three weeks before the regular season.

Earlier, young wideout Scotty Miller said Brady has so much left in the tank based on his observation during the early parts of training camp.

Miller said he’s also excited to play alongside Brady for a third straight season after the quarterback signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers two years ago. “I was just super excited, super stoked to play alongside him again,” Miller said.

Bucs lose preseason outing

The Buccaneers suffered a close 26-24 outing to the Miami Dolphins in their preseason opener.

Tampa Bay had a chance to steal the victory, but Jose Borregales missed a 49-yard field goal attempt just as the time expired. Young quarterback Kyle Trask showed flashes of brilliance as he completed 25 of 33 passes for 258 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Wideout Tyler Johnson had six receptions for 73 yards, while Kaylon Geiger and Jerreth Sterns combined for eight receptions and 103 yards, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Sterns was also the recipient of the 19-yard touchdown from Trask.