Last season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady broke the all-time passing yard record previously held by Drew Brees. The mark is considered unbreakable since Brady now has 84,520 passing yards and counting in the regular season and seven of the 10 players in the all-time list are now retired, with only Matt Ryan of the Indianapolis Colts (59,735 yards) and Aaron Rodgers (55,360 yards) of the Green Bay Packers still playing. Now that he’s returning for his 23rd NFL season, the 44-year-old Brady has a chance to set another unbreakable record when it comes to career passing yards.

In a tweet, Bucs Muse said Brady is 2,431 yards away from breaching the 100,000 passing yards mark, regular season and playoffs combined.

Tom Brady needs 2,431 yards this upcoming season to hit 100,000 career yards.



He'd be the first NFL player to do so. pic.twitter.com/R5AShIPd1e — BucsMuse (@BuccaneersMuse) May 1, 2022

Currently, Brady has 84,520 passing yards in the regular season and 13,049 in the playoffs. If he repeats his performance last season, Brady could set the record midway through the upcoming season. Last season, Brady led the league in passing yards (5,316), passing touchdowns (43) and completions in his second season with the Buccaneers. However, Brady and the Buccaneers fell short of a Super Bowl repeat as they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

Days after that loss, Brady announced his retirement but it was short-lived as he decided to return 41 days after.

Gronkowski to return if Edelman joins Bucs

Despite Brady’s return, his long-time teammate, tight end Rob Gronkowski remains a free agent. As of now, Gronkowski has yet to decide if he will play next season, but he gave fans something to be excited about.

Luke Easterling of USA Today reported that Gronkowski declared during his own draft festivities in Las Vegas that he will return to the Buccaneers if wide receiver Julian Edelman signs with Tampa Bay. Gronkowski and Edelman have been spotted several times and various events and on social media. In the recently-concluded 2022 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers selected two tight ends -- Cade Otton and Ko Kieft – in the fourth and sixth rounds, respectively, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

With Gronkowski still unsigned, the Buccaneers are shallow at tight end with only Cameron Brate and Codey McElroy under contract. Buccaneers Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek sees Otton as a rookie who could contribute immediately for the team. Spytek said Otton has the size, strength and attitude to line up as 'Y' tight end and contribute to the team's blocking plays. Otton also provides the Buccaneers with another target in the passing game as he earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2020 after leading Washington with 18 catches for 258 yards and three touchdowns.