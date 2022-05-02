Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is currently busy shooting his movie "80 For Brady". But it doesn’t mean that he has no time to work out in preparation for his 23rd season in the National Football League (NFL). In an Instagram post, the 44-year-old Brady showed off his bare arms in a flexing picture and accompanied it with the caption, "The exact moment Tom Brady 'went Hollywoood' on the 80 For Brady set." After that, Brady threw a shout out at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, telling him he’s available until August if he needs a stunt double.

"I'm free until August if you need help with any stunts in the meantime," Brady said. Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, reacted to the quarterback’s post, commenting “working hard” with a flexed biceps emoji.

Based on his performance last season, Brady still got what it takes to play at a high level. He led the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions and was a finalist for the Most Valuable Player award last season. However, the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, ending their quest for back-to-back Super Bowl titles. Days after the loss, Brady announced his retirement but came back 41 days later. In the upcoming season, Brady has a chance to become the first player in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards, regular season and playoffs combined.

Buccaneers fill need via NFL Draft

The Buccaneers filled some of their needs via the 2022 NFL Draft as they try to win their second Lombardi Trophy in three years. After trading their first-round pick, the Buccaneers selected defensive tackle Logan Hall and guard Luke Goedeke in the second round and running back Rachaad White in the third round.

They also picked tight end Cade Otton and punter Jake Camarda in the fourth round and defensive back Zyon McCollum in the fifth. They capped their selection by taking in tight end Ko Kieft in the sixth round and edge rusher Andre Anthony in the seventh round. The Buccaneers said selecting two tight ends won’t affect their pursuit of veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has yet to decide if he would return for another tour of duty with the team.

As for Hall, he could fill the void for the starting defensive line spot if Ndamukong Suh decides to play somewhere else.

Brady’s career older than one Bucs rookie

As testament to Brady’s longevity, his NFL career is older than one of the players the Buccaneers selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Brady was selected by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft on April 16, 2000 while Hall was born April 22, 2000. Hall said he grew up watching Brady so he’s excited to play alongside the seven-time Super Bowl champion. “I’ve been watching that guy play my entire life,” said Hall.