Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said "love for the game" brought him out of his 41-day retirement, believing he still has a place on the field. During an interview with ESPN, the 44-year-old Brady said he started to think about returning for his third season with the Buccaneers and his 23rd in the NFL when free agency began last month.

"I knew my body, physically, could still do what it could do, and obviously, I have a love for the game. I think I'll always have a love for the game," Brady said, adding that when it comes to his physical aspect, he thinks he still can play at a high level.

Before formally deciding to cut short his retirement, Brady said he talked to some people close and important to him, including former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion said he looks forward to the challenge of carrying the Buccaneers to another Super Bowl win and the opportunity to play under Todd Bowles, who replaced Arians as head coach after serving as defensive coordinator for the Buccaneers.

Brady led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. However, they failed to defend the Lombardi Trophy after the Buccaneers suffered a bitter 30-27 loss at the hands of the eventual Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

Days after the loss, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL.

As the Buccaneers try to put the memory of last season to rest, Brady said they would have to make a lot of corrections to put the team in a better place to succeed and win their second Super Bowl title in three years. While he's aware that he's at the end of his career, Brady said he could not pass up the opportunity to accomplish something with his teammates and the organization.

Last season, Brady led the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completions and made it a finalist for the Most Valuable Player award.

Bucs promote Maral Javadifar to new role

After serving as the team's assistant strength and conditioning coach, Maral Javadifar has been promoted by the Buccaneers as Director of Rehabilitation and Performance.

In a statement, the Buccaneers lauded Javadifar for her role in establishing the Buccaneers as one of the NFL's best and most diverse organizations.

Javadifar and assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust became the first women on a Super Bowl-winning coaching staff. "I am excited for this opportunity to enhance our process focused on mitigating risk and increasing performance for our athletes," Javadifar said in a statement. According to Buccaneers co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Javadifar will play a crucial role in the treatment of our players and their on-field success.