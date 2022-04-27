Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recently showcased his basketball skills while playing with his eldest son Jack. He then shared the video of their game on Instagram and Tiktok and offered his services to NBA teams who are in need of players. The Dallas Mavericks responded to Brady’s call, offering the seven-time Super Bowl champion a 10-day contract via a comment on the quarterback’s Tiktok video, per Sports Illustrated. The 44-year-old Brady responded to the comment with "DMs are open. (I think, honestly I don't know where my DMs are on here).” Brady is trying to spend more time with his family ahead of his return to the NFL for his 23rd season.

Brady announced his retirement days following their loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, but decided to return after just 41 days. With his return, Brady has a chance to fulfill his goal of playing until he’s 45 years old. In a recent interview, Brady said he can still play until he’s 50 but he won’t do it for the sake of his children who need his attention and time. Last season, Brady led the NFL in passing yards (43), passing yards (5,316) and completions, proving that he still can play at a high level despite his age. Next season, he will try to lead the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title in three years after leading them to the Lombardi Trophy in his first season.

Full details of Brady’s deal revealed

It was recently reported that the Buccaneers and Brady agreed to restructure his current deal to give the team more cap space to bring back some of their key players. Bleacher Report provided complete detail of Brady’s deal with the Buccaneers, saying the quarterback can earn as much as $19.5 million next season.

Brady will earn a base salary of $1.12 million and a roster bonus of $13.88 million. He can increase his income through $4.5 million worth of incentives while his cap number is pegged at $13.77 million. The contract also allows Brady to leave the Buccaneers after next season and the franchise is barred from using the franchise or transition tag on him.

The contract also comes with four voidable years for salary cap purposes.

Bucs pick up 5th year option on White’s contract

According to Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, the team has decided to exercise the fifth year option on the contract of inside linebacker Devin White. The move ensures White will stay with the team through the 2023 season. The Buccaneers selected White in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and since then, he made it to the Pro Bowl, was selected as All-Pro and won a Super Bowl ring. The Buccaneers are expected to sign White to a long-term deal, just what they did with defensive lineman Vita Vea, who signed a four-year contract extension in January after the team exercised its option.