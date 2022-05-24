Before he became the greatest of all time (GOAT) in the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady played catcher in high school and was even drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 1995 MLB Draft. But Brady continued his football career at Michigan before he was selected 199th overall by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft. The rest, as they say, is history as he won seven Super Bowl titles – six with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. Despite his success in the NFL, Brady showed that he’s still got it when it comes to batting when he hit some balls at the New York Yankees’ minor-league facility near Raymond James Stadium.

On his social media accounts, Brady shared a video of his batting practice with tight end Rob Gronkowski, who acted as his outfielder.

In the video, Brady, in a left-handed stance, hit fly balls to Gronkowski, who showed remarkable speed as he tracked down the balls. Brady accompanied the video with the caption “Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table…” Among those who reacted on social media were Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich and Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout. On Instagram, Yelich commented “Still got it!” while Trout reacted with two eyes emoji on Twitter. Gronkowski also commented on the video with “Nice swing Tommy-The Expos have declared the offer is still on the table….for the speedy outfielder!”

👀 — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) May 24, 2022

Gronkowski to return to Buccaneers?

The video is also a good indication that there’s a chance that Gronkowski might return to the Buccaneers for another tour of duty.

Gronkowski has yet to announce if he will return to the Buccaneers, but he recently declared that he would sign with Tampa Bay anew if they also bring in wide receiver Julian Edelman. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, it was not yet confirmed but some routes were run for Brady by Gronkowski and other Buccaneers players before the batting practice session.

The Buccaneers have a scheduled mandatory veteran minicamp June 7-9, and Gronkowski could wait to announce his decision after that. Brady earlier said that he’s trying to bring back Gronkowski and entice Edelman to sign with the Buccaneers for another Super Bowl run. In his first season with the Buccaneers, Brady led Tampa Bay to its first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

However, the Buccaneers failed to secure back-to-back Lombardi Trophy after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Days after the loss, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, but decided to return 41 days later. Brady also recently signed a 10-year deal worth $375 million with Fox Sports to be their No. 1 NFL analyst when he retires.