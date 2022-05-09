Todd Bowles worked as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator before assuming the head coaching role weeks ago after Bruce Arians was promoted to the front office. In two of those three years, Bowles had an opportunity to work with quarterback Tom Brady, who signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with Tampa two seasons ago after a 20-year stint with the New England Patriots. During that time, Bowles said he learned some thing from Brady as they worked both sides of the ball. In an interview with Colin Cowherd on The Herd with Colin Cowherd”, Bowles detailed some things that he learned from Brady during their two years of practicing together.

He said Brady taught him to never takes plays off, per JoeBucsFan.com. Bowles said that Brady taught him that if a defensive player is lacking in his technique, if he half-step late in your break or you’re not looking at the ball, the result would be a completed pass.

Bowles also lauded Brady’s accuracy, saying he throws the ball where it’s supposed to be, comparing the quarterback to a pitcher in baseball who is very good at location. He also praised Brady for teaching his teammates so they can be on the same page and they can be very sound with their technique. Days after his appointment as head coach, Bowles allayed worries about his chemistry with Brady, saying they are “more alike”. Bowles won his first Super Bowl title two years ago after Brady led the Buccaneers to a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Last season, the Buccaneers failed to go back to back after they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. After that loss, Brady announced his retirement but decided to return after 41 days.

Brady meets with fellow GOATs

On Sunday, Brady shared his photo with fellow greatest of all times (GOAT) ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

On Instagram, Brady posted a photo with NBA legend Michael Jordan, soccer legend David Beckham and seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and accompanied it with the caption “Let’s Go! Brady has won seven Super Bowl titles, Hamilton has seven Formula 1 titles, Jordan captured six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls and and Beckham bagged 10 league trophies in a legendary career.

Brady attended the first Formula 1 event in Miami in support of Hamilton. Formula 1 has signed a 10-year deal with Miami to hold an F1 race while it is slated to race in Las Vegas in 2023. During a joint interview, Brady praised Hamilton for showing his skills to the entire world, per EuroSport. “Lewis has done that all over the world. Look at F1, what they want to do, on a global scale,” Brady said, calling the positive effect of athletes to the people is considered a bonus for them.