Todd Bowles recently took over as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer after Bruce Arians stepped down and assumed a position in the organization’s front office. Bowles worked as the Buccaneers defensive coordinator under Arians from 2019 to 2021 before he took over the head coaching reins. This is Bowles’ second head coaching stint after a four-year stint with the New York Jets, where he finished with a 24-40 mark. With Tom Brady as his quarterback and with many offensive weapons in his arsenal, Bowles is primed to succeed with the Buccaneers.

On Wednesday, Bowles discussed on SiriusXM NFL Radio his relationship with Brady now that he’s the head coach of the Buccaneers. During the interview, Bowles said he had a long talk with Brady, but did not provide details of their discussion. But Bowles insisted that he and Brady “were more alike than we are different”, per JoeBucsFan.com, Bowles added that he and Brady have the same characteristics, saying they are both very detailed and very driven.

“So we’re more alike than anything ever,” Bowles said, calling Brady as an accomplished person with more than 20 years of experience. “The perspective he has on the game is outstanding and I look forward to working with him,” said Bowles. The Buccaneers will keep Byron Leftwich as offensive coordinator so adjustment won’t be a problem for Brady, who returned for his 23rd season after a brief retirement.

Brady was present during Bowles’ introductory press conference where he was described by his new head coach as “chill” when it comes to dealing with teammates.

Bowles will do things his way

When asked about his failed coaching stint with the Jets, Bowles said it was the first time that he wore different hats, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

“Without the experience I think you tend to do things a little differently,” he said, adding he should “have been man enough to know when you can change things.” With the Buccaneers, Bowles said he will do things his way, contrary to what he did with the Jets where he did the things “the right way.” He said if you don’t do things your way, you will regret it later in life.

Bowles said he will continue to call the defensive plays for the Buccaneers but he assigned Kacy Rodgers and Larry Foote as co-defensive coordinators for the upcoming season, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

Bucs to honor Arians

In a separate report by Luke Easterling, Buccaneers co-owner Joel Glazer said Arians would be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor at some point in the 2022 season. Arians came of retirement in 2019 to join the Buccaneers as head coach. He was the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl title after Brady led them to a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Arians recently expressed joy over Brady's decision to return to the Buccaneers for another tour of duty.