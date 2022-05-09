As he enters his 23rd season in the NFL, it is safe to say that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has acquired vast knowledge about the sport. The 44-year-old Brady said he’s also more than willing to share this knowledge to teammates to help them reach their full potential. "I think I've gotten to the point in my career where people are listening to me in different ways,” Brady said during an interview with People. “So, I try to just impart my wisdom and hopefully allow them to reach their potential,” he added. In particular, Brady said he advises teammates if he sees them struggling of having bad habits or behavior.

“I gotta call them out on it — 'What you're doing isn't gonna work,'” Brady said, adding he advises teammates to work towards their goal they want to accomplish.

As for himself, Brady said he takes good care of himself by making his routine better throughout the year, such as preparation, conditioning, training and recovery treatments. If he does indeed retire, the seven-time Super Bowl champion hinted that he might pursue a career educating others in physical health. After a 20-year stint with the New England Patriots, Brady signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers two seasons ago. He led the team to its first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers, however, failed to defend the Lombardi Trophy as they fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

Days after the loss, Brady announced his retirement but he decided to come back 41 days later.

Brady busy with various events

While in the offseason, Brady is a very busy man as he was recently spotted at the Miami Grand Prix where he rubbed elbows with other sports greats such as Michael Jordan, David Beckham and Lewis Hamilton.

Brady will also partner with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as they play against young guns Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills in a round of golf on TNT's The Match. In a separate interview, Brady tackled his role as a football player, father, husband and a businessman. “That’s been the biggest challenge as I’ve gotten older, you know, trying to make sure my priorities stay my priorities,” Brady said.

But when football season starts, Brady said he makes it a priority to focus on his team, calling the sport his first love. “I do it because I love my teammates; that’s really the reality,” said Brady, who recently agreed to rework his deal with the Buccaneers so the team can bring back some of its key players who were slated to become free agents. Among them were wide receiver Chris Godwin and running back Leonard Fournette. The team is also waiting for tight end Rob Gronkowski to make up his mind about playing next season.