While he’s known throughout his professional career as a football player, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is also well-versed in other sports, such as baseball, golf and even basketball. Brady played catcher for Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California and was even drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft but he went to Michigan and played football instead. When it comes to basketball, Brady had the chance to play with Michael Jordan in a pickup game in the Bahamas. Brady also had the chance to play with and against some of golf’s biggest names, including Tiger Woods.

The 44-year-old Brady recently showed his basketball skills when he played one-on-one against his eldest son Jack. Brady shared two videos where he’s going for a left-handed lay-up and making a fadeaway jumper against his son Jack. He accompanied one of the videos with the caption “Playoff Time. Anyone need a little 3 and D? @NBA”. He also commented "Dad still wins for now.. I don’t love my chances next year though."

Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, was among those who noticed the video, commenting “Awwww love my boys” with two heart emojis. Devin McCourty, Brady’s former teammate with the New England Patriots, believes that the quarterback has a chance in the NBA, saying “Love this!!!!

U will have a chance as long as that jumper is working lol.” Based on the photos and videos, Brady was clearly enjoying his time with Jack, who mostly spends his time in New York with his mother, actress Bridget Moynahan. The actress recently congratulated Brady for his decision to return for his 23rd NFL season after retiring for 41 days.

Brady announced his retirement days after the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. But Brady kept fans guessing when he declared that he would never say never to a possible comeback.

Wirfs says Brady’s return make Bucs contenders

There was a lot of uncertainty for the Buccaneers following Brady’s decision to retire after their bitter loss to the Rams, especially when it comes to their quarterback situation.

But that all changed when Brady announced his return to the Buccaneers, according to right tackle Christian Wirfs. During a press conference, Wirfs said he’s glad that Brady is still with the team, which opens another window of opportunity for them to win a second Super Bowl title in three years, per Pro Football Talk. “With him at the helm, everyone is always excited,” said Wirfs, adding that it’s cool to protect Brady for one more season. Wirfs added that he got to delete his Instagram post thanking Brady following the latter’s retirement. "I’ve got to go delete my Instagram post — I did a big thank you and everything, so I’ll have to postpone that," he said.