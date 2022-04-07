Duke legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski insisted that he won't do a Tom Brady and return from coaching after announcing his retirement. During an interview with ESPN U, Coach K shut down speculations that he would return to coaching the Blue Devils for another season after his essential assistant Nolan Smith left for Louisville, per the New York Post. One of Coach K's former players, Jay Williams said that Krzyzewski might return for another season, but the latter shut it down, saying he's "done with coaching" after 47 years in the business.

After saying that he won't do a Brady, Krzyzewski said he's flattered by the comparison to the 7-time Super Bowl champion, who recently announced his return to the NFL after a 41-day retirement.

"Wow, to even be put in the same room, maybe, that Brady would be in is an honor," said Coach K, adding that Brady "still has talent that can be used at a really high level." Krzyzewski coached the Blue Devils from 1980 to 2022, compiling a 1,129-309 win-loss record and five national titles. However, he ended his coaching stint with a loss to North Carolina in the Final Four.

The 44-year-old Brady, for his part, led the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completions in his second season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his first season in Tampa, he led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 via a 31-9 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. But days after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, Brady announced his retirement, which turned out to be short-lived.

Bucs sign Gabbert

The Buccaneers brought back their entire quarterback roster last season after signing backup Blaine Gabbert to a deal, per Scott Smith of Bucccaneers.com. The Buccaneers now have four quarterbacks under contract, with Brady and Gabbert returning. Kyle Trask is in the second year of his rookie deal, while Ryan Griffin also signed with the team last week.

Like the previous season, Gabbert will back up Brady while Griffin might be placed on the practice squad, just like last season. As Brady's backup, Gabbert did not see much action in the past two years, suiting up in just ten games where he completed 16 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

Bucs ink free-agent safety

The Buccaneers are also expected to sign a veteran defensive player in safety, Keanu Neal, per Pro Football Talk. Neal played five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons after being taken in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. But when he signed with Dallas, the Cowboys moved him to linebacker last season, where he recorded 72 tackles and a sack in 14 games. Neal's role with the Buccaneers is yet to be determined. Tampa Bay recently signed safety Logan Ryan to pair with Antoine Winfield Jr. The Buccaneers also have Devin White and Lavonte David at linebackers.