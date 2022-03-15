The fans aren’t the only ones happy with the decision of quarterback Tom Brady to cut short his retirement and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady’s former girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan, shared her excitement over the news that the quarterback came out of his 41-day retirement and return to the Buccaneers, saying she will follow his games on Sundays, per ET Online. Moynahan posted a photo of a news article about Brady’s comeback on her Instagram account and accompanied it with the caption “Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays.

Congratulations @tombrady, so proud of you!”

Brady and Moynahan dated for a while before they separated. Months after their separation, the actress discovered that she was pregnant with Brady’s child. Brady, for his part, dated supermodel Gisele Bundchen and married her in 2009. Gisele hasn’t had any issue with Brady’s child with Moynahan, treating Jack as if her own son. Brady also developed a close friendship with Moynahan, who is now married. Moynahan has supported Brady’s career, even when he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers. Gisele, for her part, expressed support for Brady’s decision to return for his 23rd season in the NFL and his third with the Buccaneers.

Donovan Smith speaks about Brady’s return

Veteran left tackle Donovan Smith, now the longest tenured member of the Buccaneers’ offensive line with the departure of Alex Cappa, discussed Brady’s decision to return to the squad during his appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, per JoeBucsFan.com. At first, Smith said he wondered if the news about Brady’s return was true.

When he confirmed the news, Smith said he was happy just like any other Buccaneers’ fan. With Brady’s return, Smith said the mindset would be the same and that’s to win another Super Bowl title. In his first year in Tampa, Smith also talked about the decision of Cappa to sign a four-year deal worth $40 million with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“One of my favorite teammates for sure. His physical ability speaks for itself,” Smith said. According to NFL.com, Cappa signed a deal that includes a $35 million base value and pays $20 million over the first two years. It also has a $1 million in Pro Bowl incentives each year.

Bucs could keep Fournette

Several days ago, free-agent running back Leonard Fournette posted a cryptic message on Instagram about his tenure with the Buccaneers but he deleted it hours later. Now, according to Sports Illustrated, Fournette could be returning to the Buccaneers after Brady has made his comeback. When he signed with the Buccaneers two seasons ago, Fournette assumed the role of No. 2 back behind Ronald Jones II.

But he assumed the starting job late in the regular season and in the playoffs, earning him the monickers “Playoff Lenny” and “Lombardi Lenny” after running the ball 64 times for 300 yards and three touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 148 yards and a score in four playoff games, helping the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV.