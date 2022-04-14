Quarterback Tom Brady is best remembered for being the greatest of all time (GOAT) and his seven Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But fans and critics alike also remember his unflattering shirtless photo at the NFL Combine in 2000 before he was drafted 199th overall by the Patriots. The said photo makes a special appearance before every NFL Draft since then, putting a stain in Brady’s legacy. While the photo represents Brady’s improbable journey from being a 199th overall pick to the GOAT, the quarterback wants it erased on Twitterverse.

So he asked Tesla CEO Elon Musk to delete the said photo from Twitter if the latter successfully buys the social media company.

Tom Brady has one request for Elon Musk 😆 pic.twitter.com/jAoSlfENsj — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) April 14, 2022

It was reported that Musk, the largest Twitter shareholder, wanted to buy the entire company for $54.20 per share. If Musk fails to buy Twitter, the Tesla boss said he would reconsider his investment in the company. Twitter, for its part, said it is seriously considering Musk’s offer. After the Patriots drafted Brady, they carried him as a fourth quarterback in the 2000 season before he won the backup job the following year. He got a break when then-starter Drew Bledsoe suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2.

There’s no stopping Brady from there as he led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles in 20 seasons in New England. Two years ago, he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers and led them to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 in his first year. After the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, Brady announced his retirement few days later.

But after a 41-day retirement, the 44-year-old Brady decided to return for his 23rd season in the NFL. Brady said he still has unfinished business and wants to lead the Buccaneers to another Super Bowl title.

Bucs sign special teamer O’Connor

According to Luke Easterling of USA Today, the Buccaneers have signed defensive lineman Pat O’Connor to a one-year deal.

O’Connor is a key piece of the Buccaneers’ special teams and has helped the team in providing value in scout team preparations. O’Connor played 93 percent of Tampa Bay’s special team snaps and even saw action for the defensive line, tallying three tackles, a tackle for loss, a half-sack and two quarterback hits. He also led all Tampa Bay players with 344 special teams snaps despite missing the last three games of the season due to a knee injury and despite being placed on inactive list for one game in October. In 44 games with the Buccaneers, O’Connor had 14 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits on defense and added six stops on special teams.