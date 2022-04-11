A former teammate praised Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as he gave fans an inside look on how it’s like to play with the seven-time Super Bowl champion. After helping provide protection for Brady for two seasons, guard Alex Cappa signed a four-year, $35 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. Cappa opted for more money rather than make another Super Bowl run with Brady, who recently announced his comeback after a 41-day retirement. Despite this, Cappa was all praises for the 44-year-old Brady during his interview on retired Bengals offensive lineman Dave Lapham’s podcast.

The interview centered on how was Brady as a teammate and Cappa provided fans a glimpse of how the quarterback operates. “Not only is he prepared, he’s making sure everybody else around him is prepared,” Cappa stressed. The guard also said that Brady is dialed in on “everybody” to make players around him better, per JoeBucsFan.com Cappa said another key to Brady’s leadership is his authenticity and his teammates can ask him about Xs and Os questions during the week. The Buccaneers selected Cappa in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Buccaneers had to give up their fourth (102nd overall) and sixth round picks (180th overall) to the Minnesota Vikings to draft Cappa.

Gronkowski talks about contract negotiations with Bucs

Tight end Rob Gronkowski has yet to decide on his future with the Buccaneers as he remains a free agent despite Brady’s decision to return to Tampa. During an interview with Debbie Emery of SBNation.com, Gronkowski stressed that he hasn’t decided yet to play in 2022. If ever he decides to play, Gronkowski said he would only suit up for the Buccaneers, per Pro Football Talk.

When asked if he has started negotiating his new contract with the Buccaneers, Gronkowski said it would only begin if he decides that he wants to play. “There’s no reason to do that while there’s a decision to be made first. It’s all about if I decide to,” said Gronkowski, who tallied 55 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns despite missing five games last season due to various injuries.

Earlier, Gronkowski said he was surprised by Brady’s decision to return to the NFL after a short retirement stint, but he’s glad that his long-time quarterback decided to suit up for another season.

Bucs start offseason program

The Buccaneers, who are eyeing a second Super Bowl title in three years, have started their offseason program on Monday. According to Luke Easterling of USA Today, players arrived at One Buc Place to begin their preparations for the upcoming season. This offseason program will be the first for new head coach Todd Bowles, who replaced Bruce Arians after the latter was assigned to assist the front office.