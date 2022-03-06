Quarterback Tom Brady had one of the most memorable showings at the NFL Combine after he posted 5.28 seconds in the 40-yard dash, the second slowest among signal-callers during that time. According to Sporting News, Brady tallied the second slowest time among quarterbacks between 2000 and 2021 in the NFL Combine.

Despite his lack of speed, Brady was taken 199th overall by the New England Patriots, and the rest was history as he won seven Super Bowl titles during a 22-year NFL career with New England and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Brady now retired, for now, his infamous shirtless Combine photo has stopped circulating on social media.

However, he still made his presence felt as he reacted to the tweet of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes regarding his performance in the 40-yard dash, per USA Today.

Mahomes, who ran a respectable 4.80 seconds at the Combine, reacted to a tweet by the NFL where he was compared to the 4.49-second run of quarterback Desmond Riddler. The comparison puts Mahomes last in the group together with Marcus Mariota at Russell Wilson. Mahomes shared the NFL tweet with the caption, "Y'all didn't have to put me in that group getting left like that," with three tears of joy emojis.

Brady jumped into the fray by sharing Mahomes' tweet with a funny gif, obviously referencing his slow performance in the 40-yard dash.

In his first year with the Buccaneers, Brady led the team to its first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 win over Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. However, the Buccaneers failed to defend the Lombardi Trophy as they lost to the eventual Super Bowl LVI champs Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. Days after the loss, Brady announced his retirement but later said he would never say never to a possible comeback.

Bucs could turn to Newton

With Brady considered as retired, for now, the Buccaneers are expected to look for a quarterback in the free-agent pool. They currently have Kyle Trask and could bring back Brady's backup Blaine Gabbert. But Buccaneer's general manager Jason Licht said they could look for another option in the free-agent market, like what they did two seasons ago when they signed Brady a two-year deal worth $50 million.

According to USA Today's Panthers Wire, Cam Newton could become an intriguing option for the Buccaneers next season. However, the report raised the possibility that Newton won't fit the offense being run by head coach Bruce Arians, who is known for pushing the ball downfield. During his stint with the Carolina Panthers last season, Newton struggled, completing just 69 of 126 passes for 684 yards and four touchdowns with five interceptions in 8 games.