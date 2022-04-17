Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith weighed in on the decision of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to return for his 23rd NFL season. Per Sky Sports, Smith said he understood why Brady decided to come back for his third season with the Buccaneers. "It's kind of hard to walk away when you are that elite,” said Smith, adding Brady is taking care of his body and his mind. “He's still sharp, still throws the ball well, still has arm strength," Smith said, stressing that Brady “has a lot of things that a lot of young quarterbacks don't have these days.” Smith, who retired in 2005, recorded 18,355 rushing yards across 15 NFL seasons and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Brady, for his part, is expected to join Smith in Canton, Ohio but not anytime soon as he will suit up for another season with the Buccaneers. Last year, Brady led the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions and was a finalist for the Most Valuable Player trophy.

Brady posts cryptic tweet

On Easter Sunday, Brady posted a cryptic tweet on Easter Sunday where he tagged fellow quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. In a tweet, Brady first used eyes emoji then tagged the respective social media accounts of Rodgers, Mahomes and Allen.

The reason for the tag remains unknown but the 44-year-old Brady and the Buccaneers will face Rodgers and the Packers and Mahomes and the Chiefs in the upcoming season.

As for Allen, the Bills are not among the Buccaneers’ opponents in the coming season. In his first season with the Buccaneers, Brady defeated Rodgers and the Packers in the NFC Championship and went on to lead Tampa Bay to its first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 win over Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Some fans reacted to Brady’s post, with some saying they could be facing off against each other in the Conference Championship, with the Buccaneers taking on the Packers and the Bills and the Chiefs squaring off for the AFC crown and a spot in the Super Bowl.

For other fans, this might be another business endeavor for Brady, probably regarding bitcoin or NFT.

Harden joins Brady’s NFT company

Speaking of NFT, Brady announced recently that Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is the latest athlete to come on board in his Autograph business, per Clutch Points. Brady announced on via Twitter that the company he co-founded will drop a new NFT called “Untouchable,” which is part of the James Harden: The Way of the Beard Collection.

After the announcement, Harden scored 22 points as he helped lead the 76ers to a convincing 131-111 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of their playoff series. Aside from this, Brady recently joined forces with NASCAR winning team Team Penske.