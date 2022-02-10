Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, formerly known as Chad Ochocinco, believes that the playing career of quarterback Tom Brady is far from over.

In a video posted by Bleacher Report, Johnson said that he hasn't used the word retired in everything that Brady wrote. "Notice that everything that he's written, I want everybody watching to go back and notice everything that Tom Brady has written. Have you seen him use the word retired yet?" said Johnson, who played alongside Brady for one season with the Patriots. "Think about it. Just think about what I just said.

Go back and read the statement and see if you see the word retired at any point," he added.

Johnson has a point as the 44-year-old Brady actually didn't use the word "retired" when he announced his retirement after a 22-year NFL career with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Like Johnson, Brady also left the possibility of returning to the NFL open as he said that he wouldn't say "never" to a comeback. Brady played 20 years with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowl titles before he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers two seasons ago. The move paid dividends as Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title after leading the Buccaneers to a 31-9 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

However, the Buccaneers' chance of winning back-to-back Super Bowl titles was dashed after they lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-27, in the NFC Divisional Round.

Bolden also believes Brady will return

Aside from Ochocinco, another Brady's former teammate also believes the quarterback will return in the 2022 season. Former Patriots running back Brandon Bolden said he wouldn't be surprised if Brady tried to get into someone's camp come July.

"I'd probably put the percentage of a comeback above 50 because you can just never rule out Tom Brady," he said. Brady still has one year left in his contract with the Buccaneers after signing a contract extension last offseason, so if we made a comeback, it would happen in Tampa Bay.

Justin Herbert admires Brady's longevity.

Los Angeles Chargers' young quarterback Justin Herbert expressed admiration for Brady's longevity and capacity to play at a high level for more than two decades. "I think the way that he took care of his body in the way he was able to play for 22 or 23 years was incredible. And at the same time, he found a way to win all those years," said Herbert, one of the young quarterbacks who can become the new face of the league following Brady's retirement. Herbert said it's important for a quarterback to put his team in a position to win, like what Brady did with the Patriots and the Buccaneers. "I think he was the best at that," said Herbert.