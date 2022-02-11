Cammi Granato is one of the most successful American ice hockey players of all time. She is a member of at least three halls of fame, the Hockey Hall of Fame, the International Hockey Hall of Fame, and the United States Hockey Hall of Fame.

More recently, Granato's focus has been on the NHL. ESPN and The Seattle Times noted that she has been working as a scout for the Seattle Kraken. Now, she's been given a new job within the Pacific Division.

Named as a new assistant general manager of the Vancouver Canucks

Cammi Granato is going north of the border to join the front office of the Vancouver Canucks.

With her new team, she is taking on the role of assistant general manager.

Her duties are reportedly to include overseeing scouting, both amateur and pro, and player development. Granato said she's "very, very excited" about her new assignment. She is also the second woman hired by the Canucks in recent weeks. Granato follows player agent Emilie Castonguay.

The Canucks, which have been playing for more than 75 years, remain in search of their first Stanley Cup title. Having come achingly close on a number of occasions. They were, however, more successful in other leagues the team was a member of before joining the NHL. The Canucks won a pair of titles in the third version of the Pacific Coast Hockey League and later emerged as the most successful franchise of the original iteration of the Western Hockey League.

Cammi is not the only member of her immediate family currently in an NHL leadership position. Her brother, Don, is the head coach of the Buffalo Sabres. He and their brother, Tony, famously played for the University of Wisconsin-Madison's storied ice hockey program. Tony is currently the head coach of the university's men's ice hockey team.

He's also been head coach of the NHL's Colorado Avalanche of the United States men's Olympic team. Previously, Tony Granato played in the NHL for several seasons in the 1988 Winter Olympics. In the NHL, he was an All-Star and received the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

Is a two-time Olympic medalist

Cammi Granato played for Providence College, followed by Canada's Concordia University.

In 1997, she was invited to participate in a training camp for the New York Islanders but declined.

Instead, Granato focused her efforts as the United States women's national team member. She would serve as team captain of the gold medal-winning team at the 1998 Winter Olympics. In 2002, she was a member of the silver medal team at the Winter Olympics played in the United States.

Granato played professionally with the Vancouver Griffins of the National Women's Hockey League. In addition, she's been a radio analyst for the Los Angeles Kings and a television analyst for NBC.