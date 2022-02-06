Quarterback Tom Brady has earned around $475 million from salaries and endorsements during his 22-year NFL career. Still, he has a chance to become the first NFL player to become a billionaire in the coming years after recently announcing his retirement. According to the New York Post, the 44-year-old Brady is expected to enter into some business ventures and expand his current health and clothing companies, TB12 and BRADY Brand, further increasing his earnings.

According to sports marketing analyst Bob Dorfman, Brady's status as the greatest of all time (GOAT) in the NFL is the strongest brand among any pro athlete.

With Brady having all the time now after retiring from the NFL, Dorfman said the quarterback could do anything he wants. While Brady moved away from the game, Dorfman said he expects the retired quarterback to be in the public eye in the next five to 10 years, which could boost his billionaire potential.

Brady could also join Hollywood

Brady recently started his own film company (199 Productions), which plans to release a documentary about his title run last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The company is also working in Brady's first feature film, "Eighty for Brady," about a group of friends whose lifelong dream is to go to the Super Bowl and meet the quarterback. Hollywood could also be a strong possibility for Brady as he is close with some big movie stars like Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Mark Wahlberg.

But Hollywood director Ron Shelton said Brady should not act but instead produce his own film. Another option for Brady is to enter sports broadcasting, where he's expected to eclipse Tony Romo's contract. Brady also recently started his own NFT company, Autograph, where he netted some of the biggest athletes in Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky, and Usain Bolt.

He is also an endorser of crypto company FTX with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

White tried to recruit Brady to Raiders

UFC boss Dana White admitted that he was trying to recruit quarterback Tom Brady to the Las Vegas Raiders before he announced his retirement after 22 seasons in the NFL.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, White said he encouraged Brady to play one more and to do it with the Raiders.

"I was hammering him to come to Vegas," said White, who added that he started his conversation with Brady after the Buccaneers were eliminated from the postseason after losing to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-27. White said he messaged Brady and tried to get information on his next move. He also encouraged Brady to ask for a trade from the Buccaneers to the Raiders. White said Tom did not turn down his proposal, but he announced his retirement days after.