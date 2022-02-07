There is a possibility that quarterback Tom Brady might cut short his retirement and return to the NFL. The 44-year-old Brady raised this scenario after broadcaster Jim Gray asked him during his “Let’s Go” podcast if he might change his mind once football season starts, per a tweet by Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. "I'm just going to take things as they come. You never say never. At the same time, I feel very good about my decision,” replied Brady, who recently announced his retirement after 22 years with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his 22-year playing career, Brady won seven Super Bowl titles and set many all-time records, including the all-time passing yardage mark with 84,250, regular season wins with 243 and playoff wins with 35. Earlier, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre said many of Brady’s achievements won’t be broken during this generation. Brady retired from the NFL after winning six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots. After 20 years with the team, he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers.

The move paid off as Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring after leading the Buccaneers to a 31-9 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. However, the Buccaneers failed to defend the Lombardi Trophy as they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

Brady won’t get this record unless…

While he owns many of the all-time records for an NFL quarterback, Brady won’t get this record unless he returns to the NFL next season.

Per Boston.com, Brady missed out on the record for the oldest quarterback to start an NFL game. Steve DeBerg was 44 years and 279 days when he made his last start as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Brady, for his part, was 44 years and 173 days when the Buccaneers lost to the Rams. But Brady still has a chance to set a new record, if he decides to cut short his retirement and return for another stint with the Buccaneers.

Brady still has one year left in his contract with the Buccaneers and the team hasn’t released him yet.

Vea eyeing All-Pro

After making it to the Pro Bowl, Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea has set his sight on a much bigger goal for next season – make it to the All-Pro. "Try to get All-Pro," said Vea, adding that while he loves to play in the Pro Bowl, his goal is to make it to another Super Bowl and All-Pro. “I love coming here but I'd rather be in the Super Bowl. I'm bummed out we're not in that but I'm happy we're here,” he added, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. Inside linebacker Devin White also has the same goal, saying if he’s consistent each year, he will always be a contender for first- or second-team All Pro. “I'm working on my game this offseason,” he said.