Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made it official on Tuesday, announcing his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons. The 44-year-old Brady made the announcement on his Instagram account, saying he’s not going to make that competitive commitment anymore, adding that “if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed.” “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he added. Considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, Brady is the only player in NFL history to win seven Lombardi trophies.

He will leave the NFL as the all-time leader in touchdown passes (624) and passing yards (84,250) in his 22 seasons. Brady played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowl tittles, and two years with the Buccaneers, where he won his last Super Bowl ring after leading Tampa Bay to its first Lombardi trophy since 2002.

'The Rock' lauds Brady

After his announcement, tributes poured in from teammates, Celebrities and fellow athletes, including the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who commented “Congratulations, my brother. What a historic career. Now go enjoy that next chapter w/ that same passion, zest & mana.” Hall of Fame basketball player Shaquille O’Neal also reacted to Brady’s announcement, commenting “love u bro absolute joy to watch.” Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Kevin Love told Brady “Greatest Ever!!!” with a goat emoji, which stands for greatest of all time.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Tyrann Mathieu also congratulated Brady “The Great one!!! what a career man!! Now onto bigger and better things! You’ll forever be remembered as the standard!! Loved going to battle against you!! Enjoy the family & time off!! It’s been a long 22 years for you! Grateful to play against the best ever!" Brady’s teammates Chris Godwin, Lavonte David, Blaine Gabbert, Carlton Davis III, Donovan Smith, and Shaquil Barrett also wished Brady well in his decision to retire.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

Earlier, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor weighed in on Brady’s retirement, saying she believes the quarterback has one year left.

Bucs thank Brady

In his two years with the Buccaneers, Brady led Tampa Bay to a 29-10 record, the most successful stretch in franchise history. "Tom arrived in Tampa Bay with an unprecedented level of expectations and delivered some of the most memorable moments in our franchise history," wrote the Glazer family in a statement on Tuesday morning.

The Buccaneers also thanked Brady for his time that he spent as a Buccaneer. “Saying goodbye to a legend is never easy, but we wish him continued success in retirement,” the team said. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians thanked Brady for setting a standard and helping create a culture that took the team to a Super Bowl victory.