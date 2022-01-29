Just as tributes started to pour in to celebrate the legacy of quarterback Tom Brady, it was reported that the seven-time Super Bowl champion hasn't made up his mind yet about retirement. Earlier, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the 44-year-old Brady has decided to call it a career after 22 years in the NFL.

But Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported, citing information from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, that Brady has called Tampa Bay Buccaneer's general manager Jason Licht and told him that he hasn't made up his mind yet, contrary to reports that he will hang up his cleats for good.

Also, per Kylen Mills of KRON, Brady's dad, Tom Brady Sr., told the radio station that his son will not retire, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Earlier, Brady's company TB12 Sports tweeted a congratulatory message for its owner, but it took the tweet down.

In the NFC Divisional Round, Brady's attempt to win an eighth Super Bowl ring was derailed after the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-27.

If ever he decides to retire soon, Brady will end his Hall of Fame-bound career with seven Lombardi trophies, five Super Bowl MVPs, three regular-season MVPs, and various records. Including the most touchdown, passes (624), most passing yards (84,250), completions with 7,263, pass attempts with 11,317), passing TDs with 624), starts with 316) and QB wins with 243.

Brady holds numerous records

Per Kevin Patra of NFL.com, Brady walked away from the game with a trophy case of awards, including two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year and three-time first-team All-Pro. Brady was also a three-time second-team All-Pro and a 15-time Pro Bowler. He also won the 2009 Comeback Player of the Year winner and was named to the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team, the 2010s All-Decade Team, and the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Brady was selected by the Patriots 199th overall in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, but he became a starter in his second season after Drew Bledsoe suffered a season-ending injury in 2001.

Edelman, Mahomes laud Brady

After Schefter and Darlington's report, tributes pour in for Brady, including from his current Buccaneers teammates and former Patriots teammates.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman, who played with Brady for 12 seasons with the Patriots, tweeted a photo of Brady with the caption, "Thanks for the memories, babe. @TomBrady." For his part, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes retweeted a photo of Schefter's announcement and accompanied it with the goat icon, referring to Brady's status as the greatest of all time (GOAT).

In addition, teammates cornerback Richard Sherman, wide receiver Mike Evans, and linebacker Devin White paid tribute to Brady. White tweeted, "Congrats to the greatest QB to ever lace 'em up on a helluva career @TomBrady," while Sherman "Hell of a run! Goat. Honor to share the field with you." Sherman signed with the Buccaneers in the regular season to get a chance to play alongside Brady. Evans, for his part, tweeted, "Thanks for everything, big bro, it was an honor @TomBrady," with a goat emoji.