Tampa Mayor Jane Castor on Monday weighed in on the reported retirement of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. During a speech, Castor said she hasn’t talked to Brady yet but she’s convinced that the 44-year-old quarterback has another year in him, per a tweet by 10 Tampa Bay Sports Director Evan Closky. “I hope that’s the case for the Tampa Bay area. I think he wants to go out with one more ring,” Castor said.

Really need to hope @JaneCastor can conjure up that magic prediction from the Bolts Stanley Cup run to be right about Tom Brady.#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/eqK5tDUFrm — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) January 31, 2022

In his first year with the Buccaneers, Brady led the team to its first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

However, the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-27, in the NFC Divisional Round Game on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. After that, rumors about Brady’s impending retirement swirled around after Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington first reported it. However, the Buccaneers and even Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., refuted the report, saying Brady hasn’t decided on his future yet. On his "Let's Go" podcast, Brady said nothing has changed on his status: "I'm still going through the process I said I was going through,” he said, per a tweet by Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

Brady just said on his "Let's Go" podcast that nothing has changed on his status: "I'm still going through the process I said I was going through." — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) February 1, 2022

Tom Brady to skip Pro Bowl

Brady was selected to his 15th Pro Bowl in his 22 seasons in the NFL, but he won’t be suiting up at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, per Mike Florio of NBC Sports.

According to Florio, Brady won’t be playing due to an aggravated shoulder injury following their loss to the Rams. The announcement came as no surprise since Brady rarely plays in the Pro Bowl, where he last suited up in 2005. Florio said because the Pro Bowl is not a real game, the risk of getting hurt makes it not worth showing up.

Brady was reportedly replaced by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Aside from Brady, Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs won’t also suit up in the Pro Bowl after he suffered an ankle injury in their Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Vea added to NFC roster

The Buccaneers now have nine players named to the Pro Bowl after defensive lineman Vita Vea was named as replacement for Rams’ Aaron Donald, who will play in Super Bowl LVI, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

With nine Pro Bowlers, the Buccaneers matched their largrest Pro Bowl contingent in franchise history since 2000 where they were also represented by nine players. The Buccaneers also have Brady, Wirfs, wide receiver Mike Evans, outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, center Ryan Jensen, guard Ali Marpet, inside linebacker Devin White, safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. as Pro Bowlers. Vea was a vital cog in the Buccaneers defense that placed fifth in points allowed and third in rushing yards allowed. He started all 16 games for the Buccaneers, recording 33 tackles along with 4.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, three passes defended and a forced fumble.