Supermodel Gisele Bunchen issued a heartfelt message to husband Tom Brady on Tuesday after the 44-year-old quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 years in the league. “What a ride @tombrady ! So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football,” Gisele said in an Instagram post, adding that she learned so much about this wonderful game by cheering for him. As a family, the supermodel said they have always prayed, celebrated and supported Brady in every game, cheering every win and suffering with every loss, per Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post.

Gisele said she’s very proud of what Brady had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years, saying she’s in awe of his dedication to the game. “You behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations,” she said, calling Brady “most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person” she’s ever met. The supermodel added that words cannot express how grateful she was to the people who supported her husband and their family over the years. In her retirement message, Brady thanked his wife for being the “most loving and supportive” in their 13 years together as husband and wife. In his earlier retirement message, Brady said he decided to hang up his cleats for good as he cannot commit 100 percent to winning.

After his announcement, Various celebrities and teammates, led by actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Hall of Fame basketball star Shaquille O’Neal, congratulated Brady and called him the greatest ever.

Goodell thanks Brady

Per Nick Shook of NFL.com, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell thanked Brady for his remarkable 22 years in the league, saying he will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the league.

Goodell described Brady as an incredible competitor and leader, saying his stellar career will be known not only for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year. Goodell said that Brady served as inspiration to fans in New England, Tampa and around the world through his remarkable career.

We thank him for his many contributions to our game and wish Tom and his family all the best in the future,” he said. Brady entered the league as a 199th overall pick by the Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft, but he got a break following Drew Bledsoe’s season-ending injury against the New York Jets in 2001. During his more than 22 years in the NFL, Brady was a seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player. He was also a 15-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time Most Valuable Player. He also owns the all-time record in passing yards, passing touchdowns and quarterback wins.