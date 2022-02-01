Quarterback Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels won six Super Bowl titles during their stint with the New England Patriots. Last season, the 44-year-old Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while McDaniels remained with the Patriots. After helping the Patriots clinch a Wild Card berth where they lost to the Buffalo Bills, McDaniels earned his second career head coaching job after the Las Vegas Raiders hired him.

Brady congratulated his former offensive coordinator for getting the Raiders gig during his “Let’s Go” podcast.

“I’m really excited for Josh. He’s a tremendous coach,” said Brady, per Zach Koons of Sports Illustrated. Brady said he was fortunate to be around with McDaniels during their stint with the Patriots. “Obviously, I wish him nothing but the most success,” said Brady. This is McDaniels second head coaching gig, as he briefly left the Patriots to assume the head mentor role with the Denver Broncos from 2009 to 2010. It didn’t go well for McDaniels, who posted an 11-17 record with the Broncos in less than two seasons at the helm. After that, the Patriots welcomed back McDaniels with open arms as he regained his previous role as offensive coordinator.

Brady praises Joe Burrow

During his podcast, Brady also praised Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for leading his team to Super Bowl LVI, where they will face the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady said he’s very impressed with what Burrow had achieved so far in his young career, adding that the young signal-caller has the tools that he didn’t have when he was his age, per Erin Walsh of Bleacher Report. “Two years into his career, after a really tough injury last year, showed a lot of mental and physical toughness coming back and having an incredible season,” he said.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

Brady said he loves watching quarterbacks, especially the young ones, because he feels like there are certain ways to play the game. “I think Joe, even from when I saw him at LSU, you know, he makes that commitment,” said Brady. He also took a swipe at Ohio State, congratulating Burrow for leaving the Buckeyes and joining LSU, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

Burrow then led LSU to an undefeated season and a national title in 2019. However, Brady and the Buccaneers lost to the Rams, 30-27, in the Divisional Round on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Bucs sign five more players to futures contracts

As they beef up their roster for next season, the Buccaneers have signed five more players to its group of reserve/future deals, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. Smith reported that the Buccaneers inked punter Sterling Hofrichter, tackle Jonathan Hubbard, and wide receivers Travis Jonsen, Vyncint Smith, and Austin Watkins to reserve/futures contracts for the 2022 season. They will join ten other players who were on the Buccaneers’ practice squad at the end of the season.