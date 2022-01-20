Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller expects a tough challenge when taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their prolific quarterback Tom Brady in Sunday's NFC Divisional Round Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Miller was not yet with the Rams when they defeated the Buccaneers in the regular season. Still, despite this victory, the veteran linebacker said they are in for a tough match against Brady, whom he described as incredible in the playoffs. "It's tough. We're going to need all 11 guys," Miller said on their upcoming clash against Brady. "Tom sees the whole field.

We all know about Tom in the playoffs. He's incredible," said Miller, adding the Rams must play their best ball to have a chance to win. "If we can play our best ball, I like our opportunity," he added.

As a member of the Denver Broncos, Miller has faced Brady in the postseason. In the 2012 Divisional Round, Brady and the New England Patriots beat Miller and the Broncos. In 2016, Miller recorded 2.5 sacks as the Broncos beat the Patriots in the 2016 AFC Championship Game.

The Buccaneers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles while the Rams crushed the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Wild-Card Games. Rams head coach Sean McVay earlier said that his team respects Brady, but they don't fear him.

Gronkowski ready for Miller

The Rams own one of the best pass-rushing duos in the league in Miller and Aaron Donald, but Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski said he's ready for the challenge. "Von is a great player," said Gronkowski.

Based on Miller's experience facing, Gronkowski described the pass rusher as super quick and brought another dynamic to the Rams defense.

"He brings a lot of pressure to the game – a lot of pressure he brings to the offense because he's quick and he can get to a quarterback really fast," Gronkowski warned.

Aside from Gronkowski, the Buccaneers' offensive line will try their best to protect the 44-year-old Brady. Center Ryan Jensen and right tackle Tristan Wirfs did not join Wednesday's walkthrough practice, but head coach Bruce Arians said they are game-time decisions on Sunday.

Buccaneers release an injury report

Aside from Jensen and Wirfs, running back Ronald Jones also did not join Wednesday's walkthrough due to an ankle issue. Running back Giovani Bernard (hip/knee), inside linebacker Lavonte David (foot), and tackle Josh Wells (quadriceps) were limited participants.

In contrast, outline linebacker Shaq Barrett (knee) and safety Mike Edwards (elbow) were total participants. Wide receivers Cyril Grayson (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (hip), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring), and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury related – personal) were also non-participants.