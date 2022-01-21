Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has faced quarterback Tom Brady only once in the postseason, and it’s an outing that he wants to forget. In 2017, Brady, then playing for the New England Patriots, beat Ramsey and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game. This time, Ramsey plays for a powerhouse Rams team that has beaten Brady and the Buccaneers twice in the last two seasons. Ramsey will have a chance to redeem himself against Brady when the Rams face the Buccaneers in Sunday’s Divisional Round clash at Raymond James Stadium.

Last season, the Rams edged the Buccaneers, 27-24, while in their lone regular-season meeting, Los Angeles prevailed over Tampa Bay, 34-24. But Ramsey expects Brady to come with all cylinders firing in their rematch. “I’m sure he’s going to bring it. I’m sure his team’s going to be ready,” said Ramsey, per Gary Kleinstaff of the Los Angeles Times. The two protagonists arranged their divisional showdown after the Buccaneers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles while the Rams downed the Arizona Cardinals. Ramsey also called Brady “a great leader” who can get his rally around him and believe that they are great. Brady, for his part, showered Ramsey with compliments, calling the young secondary one of the great corners in the league.

Earlier, Rams linebacker Von Miller said it would be an enormous challenge to face Brady in the playoffs.

Murphy-Bunting upgraded ahead of Rams clash

Ahead of their clash with the Rams, the Buccaneers received some good news after cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting returned to practice in a limited capacity, per Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

Murphy-Bunting did not suit up against the Eagles because he was a late scratch with a hamstring injury. The Buccaneers need Murphy-Bunting as they face a Rams high-octane offense led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Vitali also reported that right tackle Tristan Wirfs and center Ryan Jensen did not practice for the second straight day.

Wirfs and Jensen both sustained ankle injuries, but Jensen managed to finish the game.

Bucs release injury report

Aside from Murphy-Bunting, the others who were limited in practice include running back Giovani Bernard (hip/knee), inside linebacker Lavonte David (foot), and tackle Josh Wells (quadriceps). Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett (knee) and safety Mike Edwards (elbow) were among those who participated fully. Brady did not practice because he was given a day off and defensive tackle Steve McLendon. The others who skipped practice were wide receivers Cyril Grayson (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (hip), running back Ronald Jones (ankle), and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (personal).