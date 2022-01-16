Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman recently bet $100,000 that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his former team would face off in Super Bowl LVI, per Clutch Points. But with the Patriots’ loss to the Buffalo Bills, Edelman lost half of his bet of $50,000 so he had no recourse but to root for the Buccaneers and his good friend, quarterback Tom Brady so he won’t lose his entire $100,000. Before the game, Edelman tweeted “You’re my only hope @TomBrady” with a Star Wars gif.

Edelman was clearly tuned in to the Buccaneers-Eagles game as he tweeted a gif calling for more after Tampa Bay clinched a 17-0 lead at the break.

After the game, Edelman tweeted another gif clearly stating that he just became a fan of the Buccaneers.

He capped his tweeting spree with a reaction to a tweet by WynnBET “Betting on Tom Brady in the playoffs seems pretty easy. Can you confirm @Edelman11?” With the Buccaneers’ 31-15 win over the Eagles, Edelman pocketed $170,000.

Just recently, Edelman said that he had a beef with Brady after he declared that the Buccaneers won’t win the Super Bowl for the second straight year but looks like it was all ironed out after Brady liked Edelman’s post on New Year’s Day.

Brady leads Bucs to victory

The 44-year-old Brady completed 29 of 37 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns with no interception as he led the Buccaneers to the divisional round. Mike Evans caught 9 passes for 117 yards and a score, running back Giovani Bernard had 5 catches for 39 yards while tight end Rob Gronkowski had 5 catches for 31 yards and a touchdown for the Buccaneers.

Running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn carried the ball 17 times for 53 yards and a touchdown while Bernard had 13 carries for 44 yards and a score, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. On the defense, safety Mike Edwards led the Buccaneers with nine tackles and had an impressive interception just before the break to preserve their lead at the break.

The Buccaneers also held the Eagles’ top-ranked rushing attack to just 95 yards, thanks to Lavonte David, Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul.

Bucs next opponent yet to be known

The Buccaneers have to wait for the results of the San Francisco 49ers-Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams-Arizona Cardinals clashes before they know their opponent would be in the divisional round, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. If the Cowboys beat the 49ers, they will take on the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. But if the 49ers beat the Cowboys, the winner of the Cardinals-Rams would get the opportunity to face the Buccaneers in the divisional round. The Buccaneers defeated the Cowboys, 31-29, in the Kickoff Game at home while Tampa Bay lost to the Rams in the regular season. The Buccaneers and Cardinals did not play during the 2021 regular season.