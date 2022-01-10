Several months ago, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady sent 10-year-old Noah Reeb a video of encouragement, which the boy said helped him through his ordeal. When Reeb beat cancer, his father James brought him to a Buccaneers-Bears showdown last October 2021, where he was noticed by fans and the media as he held up a sign "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer." Before the game was over, the 44-year-old Brady noticed the sign, approached Reeb and gave him his hat. The move brought the boy to tears. Just recently, Brady again surprised Reeb with another video message, this time informing him that he and his family will be attending 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles for serving as inspiration for so many people, per Angelica Stabile of Fox News.

“I worked with both the Bucs and the NFL to get your and your family Super Bowl tickets this year,” said Brady, adding that he hopes the Buccaneers will be there playing. "We certainly hope to be there, but I know you’re going to be there. It’s going to be really cool for all of us." During an interview on Fox, Reeb said Brady helped him in a lot of ways. "He’s kind of been my hero all along through this whole cancer thing," he said. Noah’s father also expressed gratitude for Brady’s kindness, saying it was unexpected.

Rams respect Brady

Ahead of their divisional clash on Sunday, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay talked about Brady and the Buccaneers. "I think it's tremendous respect, but not fear," McVay said of the Rams' feelings toward Brady.

McVay said the Rams respect Brady as a competitor, calling him a great and phenomenal player, but they are out to win the game. The Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles while the Rams crushed the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Wild-Card Games. McVay said the Rams will have their hands full against Brady due to his experience and playing smart football.

“It's why he's the most successful quarterback of all time,” he stressed. The Rams will try to stop Brady through three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and pass rusher Von Miller. "Tom sees the whole field, and we all know about Tom in the playoffs," Miller said. The Rams defeated the Buccaneers in the regular season.

Arians fined $50K

The NFL fined Arians $50,000 for hitting one of his players in their win over the Eagles, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Arians was caught on camera hitting safety Andrew Adams in the helmet after the Buccaneers had recovered a fumble on a punt return by the Eagles. Arians earlier explained that he did it because he saw Adams pulling an Eagles player from the pile, a move that could have earned the Buccaneers a penalty.