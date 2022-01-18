Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is in his 22nd season in the NFL and will play his 47th postseason game when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s Divisional Round at Raymond James Stadium. Despite this, the 44-year-old Brady admitted during his “Let’s Go” podcast that he still feels like a 14-year-old kid every time he throws a perfect pass to one of his targets. “But when it comes down to it, a lot of times you still feel like a 14-year-old kid,” said Brady, who connected with wide receiver Mike Evans for a sweet 36-yard touchdown pass in their 31-15 win over Philadelphia in the NFC Wild Card Game.

“It’s the love of the game, it’s the love of preparation, the love of study, the mental, the physical, the emotional,” Brady said of his pass to Evans.

Brady further explained the feeling, saying a golfer knows the feeling when he hits a perfect 7-iron shot or a basketball player swishing a free throw and they want to do it again. “That’s what you do when you throw a perfect pass. It’s really hard to do,” added Brady, who completed 29 of 37 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns with no interception as he led the Buccaneers to the divisional round against the Rams.

Brady talks about injuries

During the podcast, Brady also talked about the team’s mounting injuries, especially on the offensive line.

Against the Eagles, right tackle Tristan Wirfs and center Ryan Jensen sustained various injuries. While Jensen managed to return to the game, Wirfs did not play the rest of the way. For Brady, it would be all about making adjustments for the next game. “It’s all about making adjustments and the teams that adjust the best win and move on,” said Brady.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

Aside from the players, head coach Bruce Arians is also coaching with a partially torn Achilles. But for Brady, the injury hasn’t affected Arians’ performance as a coach, praising his toughness and his leadership. “We’re in a great position to succeed and we love to go out there and play for him,” he said.

Brady still mad at 49ers

Brady was a die-hard San Francisco 49ers fan growing up, looking up to quarterback Joe Montana as his idol. He had a chance to become a part of the 49ers in the 2000 NFL Draft, but the team instead picked Hofstra quarterback Giovanni Carmazzi in the 3rd Round. Brady dropped to 199th to the New England Patriots and the rest was history. When asked about by Jim Gray about his affinity for the 49ers on his podcast, Brady flatly said that he “lost his allegiance for the Niners when they skipped over me six times 22 years ago.” Brady said he did a local workout with Steve Mariucci before the 49ers decided to take Carmazzi. “After that decision was made I could really care less about 49ers football,” said Brady.