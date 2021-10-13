Seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis weighed in on the debate between quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick deserves credit for the New England Patriots' success. During an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast with Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson, Channing Crowder, and Jared Odrick, Revis declared that Brady 100 percent deserves credit for the Patriots' six Super Bowl titles in his 20 seasons with the squad. "To answer the question, it's TB12. One-hundred percent. It's the way that he knows how to run the offense in and out," said Revis, per Henry McKenna of USA Today.

Revis, Belichick and the Patriots were lucky to select Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, saying nobody knew that the quarterback would win this many Super Bowl titles. Revis also lauded Brady's hustle, calling him one of the most competitive players on the field and knows how to move the chess pieces on the board. In Week 4, the 44-year-old Brady and Belichick met at Gillette Stadium, where the Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Patriots, 19-17.

Revis says Brady having the time of his life in Tampa Bay

Brady left the Patriots after 20 years with the squad and signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers, where Revis said the quarterback is having the best time of his career.

"If you look at Tom right now, he's having the best time of his career because he's in Tampa. He's down there having a great time," said Revis. In his first year with the Buccaneers, Brady led the team to its first Super Bowl title since 2002 via a 31-9 triumph over the then-defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brady and Revis became teammates with the Patriots in 2014 when the cornerback signed a one-year, $12 million deal with New England. But Revis lasted just one season under Belichick as the Patriots did not pick up the $20-million option to bring him back. Revis played 11 NFL seasons with the New York Jets, Buccaneers, Patriots, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Bucs release injury report

The Buccaneers have released their injury report ahead of their clash with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football, per Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com. The list contains 12 players, but the status of center Ryan Jensen and defensive lineman Pat O'Connor have improved from Monday's situation. The Buccaneers conducted a walk-through on Tuesday where both Jensen (hip) and O'Connor (calf) were limited and full participants, respectively. Those who participated fully in practice were running back Giovani Bernard (knee/chest), wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee), cornerback Jamel Dean (knee), and kicker Ryan Succop (back). Those who had limited participation were quarterback Tom Brady (right thumb), wide receiver Chris Godwin (knee/ankle), and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand). Those who did not participate were inside linebacker Lavonte David (ankle), tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion).