When Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady launched his new apparel line dubbed “Brady”, one of those who congratulated him was his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen. On her social media account, Gisele said Brady’s fashion line will allow him to show everyone his great taste.

Unknown to many, Bundchen was very helpful in his new business venture of her husband, which came into fruition after three years of planning. This was revealed by the 44-year-old Brady during an interview on “Good Morning America”, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.

“She’s super helpful. Like I said, she has great tastes and great sensibility too,” said Brady, who admitted that he’s very involved in his business and he loves doing it. Brady also paid compliment to his wife’s fashion taste, calling her the GOAT (greatest of all time) of what she’s done in her career. “She’s been in fashion for a long time, but I would say she has amazing tastes,” the quarterback said, adding that he shares a similar view with his wife that they “don’t compromise anything.” As a fashion and apparel buff, Brady added that he wants to be as hands-on as possible in his new business venture.

Brady is wary of the Eagles’ defense

But Brady has to put his business on the backburner as he prepares for their Wild-Card showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers defeated the Eagles, 28-22, in their Week 6 clash in the regular season, but Brady expects Philadelphia to step it up in their rematch. "They're a very good defense – they make you earn everything. You make a mistake, you get a penalty, you're going to punt,” said Brady, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

In their first meeting, Brady passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, but he expects the Eagles defense to come prepared this time, especially their front four of Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat.

“They've obviously got a very good front. They're really settled in at linebacker,” stressed Brady, who will play his 46th playoff game in his 22-year NFL career. In addition to their defense, Brady said the Eagles also have talented players at all positions.

Evans full participant during practice

During Thursday’s practice, wide receiver Mike Evans was a full participant after being limited during Wednesday’s walk-through due to a hamstring injury, per Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com.

The Buccaneers also upgraded outside linebacker Anthony Nelson, who was limited on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice due to an ankle issue. Four players did not participate, including Brady and defensive tackle Steve McLendon, who both got their rest day, running back Ronald Jones (ankle) and wide receiver Cyril Grayson (hamstring).