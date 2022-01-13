The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off with the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild-Card Game on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. In their Week 6 meeting, the Buccaneers defeated the Eagles, 28-22, behind Tom Brady, who completed 34 of 42 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. The Buccaneers’ offensive line provided Brady with ample protection as it only allowed three quarterback hits and yielded no sacks. Ahead of their clash, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon told the media that his focus is to try and get Brady out of his comfort zone.

“This guy, he’s a trained killer,” said Gannon, adding that Brady knows how to play good offense and he’s aware of what he needs to do to keep his offense on track. “It’s going to be a big-time challenge,” he admitted. Gannon and the Eagles defense will have their hands full against Brady, who led the league in passing yards with 5,316 and touchdown passes with 43 in the regular season. The 44-year-old Brady also has an ax to grind against the Eagles, who deprived him of another Super Bowl ring when they defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Brady wants to catch a pass vs Eagles

In Super Bowl LII, the Patriots tried a trick play where Brady will catch the ball, but he dropped it, costing his team a chance to win the game, Four seasons after that loss, Brady admitted during his “Let’s Go!” podcast that he’s still being reminded of that mistake every time he sees an Eagles fan.

So Brady said that he would welcome a chance to catch a pass against the Eagles on Sunday to put the memory behind him. “I’m thinking the first play from scrimmage, I’ll hand it off, give it to a receiver, and they’ll throw it back to me,” Brady said. The seven-time Super Bowl champion sees the need to redeem himself so fans should expect to see that moment at some point on Sunday.

Ahead of their clash, Brady said they will be facing a different Eagles team from the one they previously faced in the regular season. “I think this is a team that’s done an amazing job over the last nine weeks of the season, playing to their strengths,” said Brady, who also lauded the Eagles running game.

Bucs sign WR John Brown to practice squad

The Buccaneers made a roster move as they signed veteran wide receiver John Brown to their practice squad ahead of their showdown with the Eagles, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. In a corresponding move, Tampa Bay released running back Darwin Thompson to make room for Brown in the 16-man practice squad. The signing reunited Brown with Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, who was Arizona Cardinals head coach when they drafted the wideout in the 3rd round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Aside from the Cardinals, Brown also played for the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars.