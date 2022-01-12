After three years, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady finally launched his new clothing line dubbed Brady Brand. The 44-year-old Brady himself announced on his social media accounts the launching of his own clothing line, saying “after three years in the making, Brady is officially launched". Brady said he's proud to bring clothing that fits all of "your daily active lives." "Every item is unique, it’s innovative and it’s got great function and purpose," he said. Brady said the initial release of his clothing line is just the beginning, saying he can't want to share what's next.

“I’m gonna take you guys on this journey with us," added Brady, who recently signed some college athletes as the new faces of his clothing line, including Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders. Among those who reacted to Brady's social media post was his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who also expressed excitement over the launching of the quarterback’s clothing line. Gisele commented: "Congratulations for the launch!!! Now everyone will be able to see your great taste."

Key players return to practice

Ahead of their Wild-Card clash against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, the Buccaneers are expected to get some of their key players back to help on offense and defense.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers have assigned three players on injured reserve as “returned to practice”. Among them are inside linebacker Lavonte David and running backs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard. As the Buccaneers’ main rusher, Fournette led the team with 180 carries for 812 rushing yards and 8 scores and added 69 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

Bernard has served as a third down back for the Buccaneers, tallying 8 carries for 58 yards and 23 catches for 123 yard and two scores in the regular season. The Buccaneers recently signed veteran rusher Le'Veon Bell to boost their backfield.

Grayson, Jones could miss Eagles clash

However, the Buccaneers could also play the Eagles without wide receiver Cyril Grayson and running back Ronald Jones II, per Wilton Jackson of Sports Illustrated.

Grayson sustained a hamstring injury in their 41-17 win over the Carolina Panthers in their regular-season finale while Jones sustained an ankle injury in their win over the New York Jets. With Chris Godwin out and Antonio Brown not with the team anymore, Grayson has stepped up as another target for Brady. In five games, Grayson tallied 10 catches for 212 yards and two touchdowns, including his game-winning catch against the Jets.