During an appearance on “I Am Athlete” podcast, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy shared details about the preparation of quarterback Tom Brady leading to last year’s postseason. McCoy said during the show that Brady sent his offensive weapons tendencies of some defensive backs and what they do on defense. McCoy was also all praises for Brady, calling him the “best teammate” despite playing alongside him for just one season. When asked about it on Wednesday, wide receiver Mike Evans lauded Brady’s focus especially in the playoffs.

“I mean he's the greatest football mind we've ever seen and we definitely saw it last year from the start,” Evans said during his media interview, per transcription of the YouTube video of his interview.

“We saw it from Week One and in the postseason obviously. It heightens a little bit but he didn't do nothing like extra crazy,” he added, stressing that Brady has been doing it the whole season, but he steps up a notch when playoff time comes. Evans has benefited from Brady’s instructions as he notched his 8th straight 1,000-yard season in as many years, the first wideout to accomplish the feat in the NFL. The Buccaneers are slated to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild-Card Game on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Brady wins Air Player of the Year Award

For the 3rd time this season, Brady clinched the FedEx Air Player of the Week after completing 29 of 37 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions in their 41-17 win over the Carolina Panthers in their regular-season finale at Raymond James Stadium, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

Brady has won the award 15 times in his career and his fifth in a Buccaneer uniform, the most in team history. Brady is a leading candidate for the Most Valuable Player trophy this season after leading the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions. Earlier, head coach Bruce Arians declared that it would be a travesty if Brady won’t win the MVP plum for the fourth time in his 22-year career.

Bucs hold walk-through practice

According to Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com, the Buccaneers had their normal walk-through practice on Wednesday as they prepare for the Eagles. The Buccaneers received good news as both outside linebackers Shaq Barrett (knee) and Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) returned to limited practice after missing the last two outings against the New York Jets and the Panthers with injuries, based on the team’s injury report. Aside from Barrett and Pierre-Paul, also limited during practice were cornerbacks Jamel Dean (hamstring), Sean Murphy-Bunting and Rashard Robinson (groin), wide receivers Evans (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (hip) and Justin Watson (quadriceps), center Ryan Jensen (shoulder).

Among those who did not participate were wide receiver Cyril Grayson (hamstring), running back Ronald Jones (ankle) and outside linebacker Anthony Nelson (ankle) while full participants were punter Bradley Pinion (right hip) and Ke’Shawn Vaughn (ribs).