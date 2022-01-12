Running back LeSean McCoy played just one season alongside quarterback Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he was all praises for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. After winning a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs during the previous season, McCoy signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, giving him an opportunity to play with Brady. McCoy’s decision to sign with the Buccaneers paid dividends as he won a second straight Super Bowl ring after Brady led the team to a 31-9 triumph over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Despite his short stint with the Buccaneers, McCoy heaped praises on Brady during his appearance on “I Am Athlete" podcast.

"He’s the best teammate/competitor/leader I’ve ever seen in my life,” said McCoy, per Daniel Canova of Fox Sports.

McCoy also shared a moment where Brady and the Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round and sent quarterback Drew Brees into retirement. After Brady talked to Brees on the field and threw football with his opponent’s kids, McCoy said Brady went back to the locker room and exclaimed “I got his ass! Let’s go! Sit his ass down!” Brady recently surpassed some of the all-time records previously owned by Brees, including the all-time passing yardage mark, all-time completions mark and the regular-season completion record.

Bucs activate Barrett, place Sherman on IR

Ahead of their Wild-Card clash against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Buccaneers have activated outside linebacker Shaq Barrett form the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. The move was expected as head coach Bruce Arians earlier told the media that his top pass rusher will be in the starting line-up when they face the Eagles at Raymond James Stadium.

Easterling also reported that the Buccaneers have placed cornerback Richard Sherman on injured reserve, ending his 2021 season. Sherman was signed by the Buccaneers before their Week 4 clash against the New England Patriots to boost their secondary, but his time in Tampa Bay was marred by various injuries. Despite the move, Sherman said that he will help coach the Buccaneers’ young secondary.

“Didn’t go how I wanted it to but I’m grateful for the opportunity to strap it up again!” Sherman said on Twitter, adding he looks forward continuing this journey with my teammates and coaching my butt off.

Bucs protect four players

The Buccaneers also made some moves as placed running back Kenjon Barner, tight end Darren Fells, kicker Jose Borregales and punter Sterling Hofrichter on this week's list of protected practice squad player.

The Buccaneers may have to elevate any of the four players before they take on the Eagles. In their 41-17 win over the Carolina Panthers in their season finale, the Buccaneers elevated Barner and Fells to the 53-man roster.